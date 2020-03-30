TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley Commits $100,000 To Community Pandemic Response

Caledon, Ont. – TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley announced on Monday a donation of $100,000 to Caledon Community Services as part of a response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will go towards supporting The Exchange, one of Caledon Community Services’ support initiatives focusing on providing nutritious food and community programming for those in need throughout Caledon.

“One of the most important components of our partnership with the PGA TOUR, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and TPC Network is our shared commitment to make a positive impact in our communities. The Exchange offers incredibly important services to our community, and we are pleased to be able to offer our help during this difficult time,” said TPC Toronto President Chris Humeniuk. “Both in and out of times of crisis, we can find a sense of purpose by thinking of and supporting those in need, and we will continue to explore additional ways we can assist those in our community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The donation comes as part of TPC Toronto’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, which also includes an ongoing closure and review of all operations and upcoming events. The TPC Toronto property is currently closed to all staff, Annual Members and customers until further notice.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to take direction from the Ontario Ministry of Health and support the guidance from our partners Golf Canada, the NGCOA, TPC Network and PGA TOUR as we review best practices and do our best to plan our next steps,” said Humeniuk.

