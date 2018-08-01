Trainor and Leggatt Earn PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Titles

MAPLE, ON –– The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone was at Maple Downs Golf & Country Club this week for the Ontario Zone Women’s Championship and Senior Championship.

The Women got things rolling on Monday morning heading to the tee at 8:30am. The top two ladies both previous winners of this event both came within two shots apart carding 73 and 75 respectively. Jen said at the scoring table “What was Maggie at the turn before I take my shoes off?” after the 2017 Ontario Zone Women’s Champion was decided by a playoff between her and Maggie. Maggie who carded 1-over 73 took home $500 and the 2018 title of Ontario Zone Women’s Champion.

With the ladies well on their way the Seniors began round one of the two-day championship. Forty-one professionals took to the course to vie for the title of 2018 Ontario Zone Senior Champion. With the whole field through 9 and just over half the field carding 18 holes, Maple Downs was hit by a pop-up storm cell with torrential rain that deemed the course unplayable and the first round ended as an official 9-hole round.

“I was playing with Cam Rankin and Bill Wogden, we had hit our tee shots on #13 and could see a storm rolling in. Cameron huddled by a tree with his umbrella, Bill and I both had carts and drove them to the trees to hopefully stay dry, but within a few minutes, we had rain, heavy rain and hail. The fairways on 13, 15 & 17 looked more like fast moving rivers and the 15th green looked like a lake even with its elevation” said Dave McKinlay who was in the last pairing group of the day.

When all was said and done Danny King and Ian Leggatt lead the field at 3-under 34 but it was anyone’s game for the taking with the top 8 players hot on their heels with only a 3 shot difference.

With the sun shining on Day 2, the Maple Downs superintendent and greens crew were extremely busy preparing the course for play and repairing bunkers ahead of the first group of the day.

Ian with a bogey free round, Danny made a great run on the back with 5 birdies coming in one short of forcing a playoff.

“It was fun to play and to be challenged to the finish in a competitive second round with Danny. I hadn’t played Maple Downs before this event and my good friend and Maple Downs member, Lorne Rubenstein joked with me that if John Daly could win the ’91 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick, I could win at his course without ever playing it. I guess he was right. Wonderful course!” Leggatt said following the round.

In the Super Senior Division of the Senior Championship Gar Hamilton and Dan Clark both previous winners of the Senior Championship tied at 3-over taking home $700.00 a piece.

In 2017 we offered a one-day Sixty-Plus event for those that wanted to get out and have a good time with a little competition. The Ontario Zone offered that up again this year and saw 8 professionals tee it up in two divisions. Coming in 1st in the 60-69 division was Phil Hardy carding 6-over 78 and in the 70+ division Gord Cochrane carded 5-over 77.

The next stop on the Ontario Zone tournament schedule is the Ontario Zone Assistants Championship at Flamborough Hills Golf & Country Club on August 7 and 8th.

For full results and scores from the 2018 Women’s Championship CLICK HERE For full results and scores from the 2018 Senior Championship CLICK HERE