Trio Of Canadian Golf Associations Align Their Conferences & Trade Show

Collaborations to bring more value to each party have become the norm in various worlds. It helps everyone involved to play off the strengths of the other. In many cases, they make sense. Unfortunately the “every man for themselves” philosophy has been pervasive in golf through the years. But that is changing.

This past weekend three of Canada’s most critical golf associations – the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada, the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association, and the PGA of Canada signed a memorandum of understanding for the national conferences that each group has been running. While all three have worked together in some way through the years, this agreement appears to be the first semi-formal arrangement.

The trio have agreed to run their respective national conferences simultaneously in the same city. Although each will be largely independent, they will share some events such as receptions and keynote speeches. It makes a lot of sense when many golf course personnel have an interest in each association and often must travel to multiple shows, putting a strain on budgets and resources.

The combined effort, tentatively called the “Canadian Golf Industry Show” also becomes a more attractive target for suppliers and has enhanced value for marketing partners

Lesley McMahon, the new NGCOA Canada President who replaced Steve Spratt, shared her thoughts on the agreement. “When we signed the MOU on the weekend, it was very well received by those in attendance and we look forward to this opportunity to work together. It’s very exciting and the NGCOA Canada fully supports this vision”.

Equally enthused in Kendall Costain of the CGSA. The President reveals that this outcome has been in the works for some time. “We’re very excited about this new opportunity”, said the Master Superintendent of the Westfield Golf & Country Club in New Brunswick. “We’ve talked about this possibility for years and the CGSA is pleased to see the vision now becoming a reality. This model just makes sense for the good of the entire golf industry”.

Adding to the enthusiasm for the agreement, which sees an initial two-year commitment from each group, is Mark Patterson, the President of the PGA of Canada.

“The PGA of Canada is a big believer in this kind of collaboration and we’re honoured to be a partner with the CGSA and NGCOA Canada here. Since each conference will still deliver their own content to their own delegates, there is nothing lost. But there is much to be gained through additional shared sessions, plus the importance of industry wide networking and the advantages of a bigger trade show”.

The two-year agreement period will act as a trial time for the plan. If successful the three associations would then look to enter into a longer term agreement of a legal nature.

Details on locations on dates and locations of the shows will be available at a later date once venue and host hotels have been finalized.