Trio of Canadians Compete at Champions Tour Q-School Finals

Three Canadians will compete this week for rare and valuable spots on the PGA TOUR Champions for 2020.

Jim Rutledge, Kevin Baker, David Morland IV each qualified through first stage of qualifying last month to earn their way into the field that will compete on December 3-6 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Only the top five players at week’s end will earn playing status.

Last year Rutledge, a Victoria, B.C. native, just missed earning a full card. His opportunity slipped last him on the 4th extra hole a playoff here his second shot found the water. He did earn the right to Monday qualify for 2019 Champions Tour events, the consolation prize for players who finish 6th through 30th at the Q-School Finals.

Jim Rutledge

The 60-year-old Rutledge first made a start on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2009. In 115 starts on the TOUR he has earned just over $1.4 million.

Morland IV, originally of North Bay, Ontario, is just 50 and making his second attempt to get through the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying.

David Morland IV

The Kent State graduate is a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and also recorded a victory during his days on the Mackenzie Tour.

Kevin Baker made three PGA TOUR Champions starts in 2019, making the cut two times. He qualified for each of them.

The Montreal-born Baker was the 1988 Manitoba Amateur Champion before turning professional.

You can follow the leaderboard this week at this link.