Trio Share Lead At Canadian Junior Boys Championship at Cataraqui

August 2, 2017

Joel Veenstra (Photo: Golf Canada)

(Golf Canada) KINGSTON, Ont. – Calvin Ross, Joel Veenstra and Tristan Mandur are all deadlocked at the top of the leaderboard at 2 under par after round two at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club on Tuesday.

Mandur shot a 3-under-par 67 after he carded six total birdies and limited himself to one bogey and one double bogey. The 18-year-old from Mill Bay, B.C., shot a 1-over-par 71 in his opening round and used the same tactics on day two.

“I used the same game plan as the first day,” he said, next to the 18th green. “I just wanted to execute my shots and have fun. I hit a lot of good putts and chips, my short game was solid today.”

Ross, from Fredericton, N.B., started the day alone in second after his opening-round 67. However, the 18-year-old, who started his round from the 10th tee, dipped down the standings as the day wore on and was 3 over par through 14 holes.

“I was a little bit worried after I was plus three, but I knew the front nine was a little bit easier than the back,” he said. “I knew I could make a few birdies and my putter got hot towards the end and managed to make a few putts.”

His putter served him admirably down the stretch as he registered birdies on three of his last four holes to lock in a 1-over-par 71 to give him a share of the lead.

Veenstra got off to a rough start with a bogey on his first hole, but gained the stroke back with a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole. The Smithers, B.C., product played steady golf from there on out and made par on the remaining holes.

Four players stand one stroke back of the trio of leaders at 1 under par. Round one leader Marcus Khaw (Burlington, Ont.) stumbled with a 3-over-par 73 and Tyler McDowell (Whitby, Ont.) scored 2 under par to bring him up the standings.

Team Canada Development Squad members Chandler McDowell (Springbrook, Atla.) and Peyton Callens (Langton, Ont.) round out the juniors who hold shares of fourth place. Callens shot a 2-under-par 68 while Chandler McDowell locked in a 1-under-par 69.

In the Juvenile division, 16-year-old Nolan Thoroughgood from Victoria, B.C., claimed top spot on the leaderboard after he recorded a 1-under-par 69 to bring him to even par for the tournament. Johnny Travale (16) from Stoney Creek, Ont., and Ethan Choi (15) from Pincher Creek, Alta., are tied in second one stroke back of Thoroughgood.

Team Alberta won the inter-provincial championship after team members Max Sekulic (Rycroft, Alta.), Matt Bean (Canmore, Alta.) and Chandler McDowell shot a combined 4 under par on Tuesday to pass New Brunswick, the round one leaders, by one stroke. Team Ontario finished in a tie for second with New Brunswick.

The cut was set at 8 over par and 71 golfers will advance to the final two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship title, the individual champion will earn an exemption into the 2017 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at The Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto from Aug. 7-10.

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
T1 Canada Calvin Ross  Fredericton, NB 9:31a -2 67 71 138
T1 Canada Joel Veenstra  Smithers, BC 9:31a -2 68 70 138
T1 Canada Tristan Mandur  Mill Bay, BC 9:31a -2 71 67 138
T4 Canada Marcus Khaw  Burlington, ON 9:20a -1 66 73 139
T4 Canada Chandler McDowell  Springbrook, AB 9:20a -1 70 69 139
T4 Canada Tyler McDowell  Whitby, ON 9:20a -1 71 68 139
T4 Canada Peyton Callens  Langton, ON 9:09a -1 71 68 139
T8 Canada Christian Zalli  Vancouver 9:09a E 70 70 140
T8 Canada Benjamin Chassé  Fall River, NS 9:09a E 69 71 140
T8 Canada Nolan Thoroughgood  Victoria, BC 8:58a E 71 69 140
T11 Canada Matt Bean  Canmore, AB 8:58a +1 74 67 141
T11 Canada Johnny Travale  Stoney Creek, ON 8:58a +1 70 71 141
T11 Canada Ethan Choi  Pincher Creek, AB 8:47a +1 73 68 141
T11 Canada Sam Meek  Peterborough, ON 8:47a +1 71 70 141
T15 Canada Tristan Renaud  Sudbury, ON 8:47a +2 74 68 142
T15 Canada Thomas Critch  Cedar Park, TX 8:36a +2 70 72 142
T15 Canada Shawn Sehra  Windsor, ON 8:36a +2 69 73 142
T15 Canada Cougar Collins  Caledon, ON 8:36a +2 72 70 142
T15 Canada Benjamin Farrington  Fort McMurray, AB 8:25a +2 73 69 142
T15 Canada Kai Iguchi  Banff, AB 8:25a +2 69 73 142
T15 Canada David Tweddell  Québec, QC 8:25a +2 69 73 142
T15 Canada Keenan Flemming  Sechelt, BC 8:14a +2 71 71 142
T15 Canada Logan Carver  Calgary, AB 8:14a +2 70 72 142
T15 Canada Griffin Jones  Manotick, ON 8:14a +2 69 73 142
T25 Canada Andy Kim  Langley, BC 8:03a +3 74 69 143
T25 Canada Matthew Anderson  Mississauga, ON 8:03a +3 75 68 143
T25 Canada Jeevan Sihota  Victoria, BC 8:03a +3 75 68 143
T25 Canada Eric Shea  Brantford, ON 7:52a +3 71 72 143
T25 Canada Ryan Neil  North Bay, ON 7:52a +3 71 72 143
T25 Canada Anthony Occhiuto  Guelph, ON 7:52a +3 70 73 143
T31 Canada Aubrey Farrell  Sydney Forks, NS 7:41a +4 72 72 144
T31 Canada Taylor Beckstead  Alliston, ON 7:41a +4 74 70 144
T31 Canada Callum Davison  Duncan, BC 7:41a +4 73 71 144
T31 Canada Freddy D’Angelo  Fonthill, ON 7:30a +4 71 73 144
T31 Canada Nicholas Workun  Ottawa, ON 7:30a +4 73 71 144
T31 Canada Thomas Giroux  Georgetown, ON 7:30a +4 73 71 144
T37 Canada Olivier Ménard  Valleyfield, QC 7:30a * +5 73 72 145
T37 Canada Sam Reid  Moncton, NB 7:30a * +5 73 72 145
T37 Canada Christopher Vandette  Beaconsfield, QC 7:41a * +5 71 74 145
T37 Canada Sean Buckles  North Vancouver, BC 7:41a * +5 76 69 145
T37 Canada Brady McKinlay  Lacombe, AB 7:41a * +5 72 73 145
T37 Canada Justin Allen  Toronto, ON 7:52a * +5 74 71 145
T37 Canada Khan Lee  Langley, BC 7:52a * +5 76 69 145
T37 Canada Remi Chartier  Beaconsfield, QC 7:52a * +5 77 68 145
T45 Canada Stuart Earle  Woodmans Point, NB 8:03a * +6 71 75 146
T45 Canada Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Québec, QC 8:03a * +6 75 71 146
T45 Canada Carter Graf  Sylvan Lake, AB 8:03a * +6 76 70 146
T45 Canada James Parsons  Almonte, ON 8:14a * +6 76 70 146
T45 Canada Kelvin Lim  Thornhill, ON 8:14a * +6 74 72 146
T45 Canada Keaton Veillette  Toronto, ON 8:14a * +6 76 70 146
T45 Canada Sudarshan Yellamaraju  Mississauga, ON 8:25a * +6 74 72 146
T45 Canada Philip Isabelle  Ste-Julie, QC 8:25a * +6 73 73 146
T45 Canada A.J. Ewart  Coquitlam, BC 8:25a * +6 73 73 146
T45 Canada Charles-Eric Belanger  Quebec, QC 8:36a * +6 73 73 146
T45 Canada Jack Anderson  Halifax, NS 8:36a * +6 75 71 146
T56 Canada Shaun Margeson  Fall River, NS 8:36a * +7 73 74 147
T56 Canada Wesley Hoydalo  Selkirk, MB 8:47a * +7 72 75 147
T56 Canada Tyler Hashmi  Charlottetown, PE 8:47a * +7 73 74 147
T56 Canada Max Dragon  Ottawa, ON 8:47a * +7 74 73 147
T56 Canada Cole Wilson  Kelowna, BC 8:58a * +7 75 72 147
T56 Canada Jacob Presutti  Brampton, ON 8:58a * +7 72 75 147
T56 Canada William Duquette  Laval, QC 8:58a * +7 74 73 147
T56 Canada Joseph MacNeil  Severn, ON 9:09a * +7 77 70 147
T56 Canada Ethan de Graaf  Edmonton, AB 9:09a * +7 71 76 147
T65 Canada Matthew Bonnell  Corner Brook, NL 9:09a * +8 78 70 148
T65 Canada Jonathan Vermette  Val-d’Or, QC 9:20a * +8 74 74 148
T65 Canada Aidan Gavey  Caledonia, ON 9:20a * +8 72 76 148
T65 Canada Logan Boucher  Beaconsfield, QC 9:20a * +8 73 75 148
T65 Canada Andy Jang  Langley, BC 9:31a * +8 73 75 148
T65 Canada Willis Lee  Langley, BC 9:31a * +8 73 75 148
T65 Canada Aidan Goodfellow  Parksville, BC 9:31a * +8 78 70 148

