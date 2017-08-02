Trio Share Lead At Canadian Junior Boys Championship at Cataraqui

(Golf Canada) KINGSTON, Ont. – Calvin Ross, Joel Veenstra and Tristan Mandur are all deadlocked at the top of the leaderboard at 2 under par after round two at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club on Tuesday.
Mandur shot a 3-under-par 67 after he carded six total birdies and limited himself to one bogey and one double bogey. The 18-year-old from Mill Bay, B.C., shot a 1-over-par 71 in his opening round and used the same tactics on day two.
“I used the same game plan as the first day,” he said, next to the 18th green. “I just wanted to execute my shots and have fun. I hit a lot of good putts and chips, my short game was solid today.”
Ross, from Fredericton, N.B., started the day alone in second after his opening-round 67. However, the 18-year-old, who started his round from the 10th tee, dipped down the standings as the day wore on and was 3 over par through 14 holes.
“I was a little bit worried after I was plus three, but I knew the front nine was a little bit easier than the back,” he said. “I knew I could make a few birdies and my putter got hot towards the end and managed to make a few putts.”
His putter served him admirably down the stretch as he registered birdies on three of his last four holes to lock in a 1-over-par 71 to give him a share of the lead.
Veenstra got off to a rough start with a bogey on his first hole, but gained the stroke back with a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole. The Smithers, B.C., product played steady golf from there on out and made par on the remaining holes.
Four players stand one stroke back of the trio of leaders at 1 under par. Round one leader Marcus Khaw (Burlington, Ont.) stumbled with a 3-over-par 73 and Tyler McDowell (Whitby, Ont.) scored 2 under par to bring him up the standings.
Team Canada Development Squad members Chandler McDowell (Springbrook, Atla.) and Peyton Callens (Langton, Ont.) round out the juniors who hold shares of fourth place. Callens shot a 2-under-par 68 while Chandler McDowell locked in a 1-under-par 69.
In the Juvenile division, 16-year-old Nolan Thoroughgood from Victoria, B.C., claimed top spot on the leaderboard after he recorded a 1-under-par 69 to bring him to even par for the tournament. Johnny Travale (16) from Stoney Creek, Ont., and Ethan Choi (15) from Pincher Creek, Alta., are tied in second one stroke back of Thoroughgood.
Team Alberta won the inter-provincial championship after team members Max Sekulic (Rycroft, Alta.), Matt Bean (Canmore, Alta.) and Chandler McDowell shot a combined 4 under par on Tuesday to pass New Brunswick, the round one leaders, by one stroke. Team Ontario finished in a tie for second with New Brunswick.
The cut was set at 8 over par and 71 golfers will advance to the final two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition to the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship title, the individual champion will earn an exemption into the 2017 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at The Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto from Aug. 7-10.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|T1
|Calvin Ross Fredericton, NB
|9:31a
|-2
|67
|71
|138
|T1
|Joel Veenstra Smithers, BC
|9:31a
|-2
|68
|70
|138
|T1
|Tristan Mandur Mill Bay, BC
|9:31a
|-2
|71
|67
|138
|T4
|Marcus Khaw Burlington, ON
|9:20a
|-1
|66
|73
|139
|T4
|Chandler McDowell Springbrook, AB
|9:20a
|-1
|70
|69
|139
|T4
|Tyler McDowell Whitby, ON
|9:20a
|-1
|71
|68
|139
|T4
|Peyton Callens Langton, ON
|9:09a
|-1
|71
|68
|139
|T8
|Christian Zalli Vancouver
|9:09a
|E
|70
|70
|140
|T8
|Benjamin Chassé Fall River, NS
|9:09a
|E
|69
|71
|140
|T8
|Nolan Thoroughgood Victoria, BC
|8:58a
|E
|71
|69
|140
|T11
|Matt Bean Canmore, AB
|8:58a
|+1
|74
|67
|141
|T11
|Johnny Travale Stoney Creek, ON
|8:58a
|+1
|70
|71
|141
|T11
|Ethan Choi Pincher Creek, AB
|8:47a
|+1
|73
|68
|141
|T11
|Sam Meek Peterborough, ON
|8:47a
|+1
|71
|70
|141
|T15
|Tristan Renaud Sudbury, ON
|8:47a
|+2
|74
|68
|142
|T15
|Thomas Critch Cedar Park, TX
|8:36a
|+2
|70
|72
|142
|T15
|Shawn Sehra Windsor, ON
|8:36a
|+2
|69
|73
|142
|T15
|Cougar Collins Caledon, ON
|8:36a
|+2
|72
|70
|142
|T15
|Benjamin Farrington Fort McMurray, AB
|8:25a
|+2
|73
|69
|142
|T15
|Kai Iguchi Banff, AB
|8:25a
|+2
|69
|73
|142
|T15
|David Tweddell Québec, QC
|8:25a
|+2
|69
|73
|142
|T15
|Keenan Flemming Sechelt, BC
|8:14a
|+2
|71
|71
|142
|T15
|Logan Carver Calgary, AB
|8:14a
|+2
|70
|72
|142
|T15
|Griffin Jones Manotick, ON
|8:14a
|+2
|69
|73
|142
|T25
|Andy Kim Langley, BC
|8:03a
|+3
|74
|69
|143
|T25
|Matthew Anderson Mississauga, ON
|8:03a
|+3
|75
|68
|143
|T25
|Jeevan Sihota Victoria, BC
|8:03a
|+3
|75
|68
|143
|T25
|Eric Shea Brantford, ON
|7:52a
|+3
|71
|72
|143
|T25
|Ryan Neil North Bay, ON
|7:52a
|+3
|71
|72
|143
|T25
|Anthony Occhiuto Guelph, ON
|7:52a
|+3
|70
|73
|143
|T31
|Aubrey Farrell Sydney Forks, NS
|7:41a
|+4
|72
|72
|144
|T31
|Taylor Beckstead Alliston, ON
|7:41a
|+4
|74
|70
|144
|T31
|Callum Davison Duncan, BC
|7:41a
|+4
|73
|71
|144
|T31
|Freddy D’Angelo Fonthill, ON
|7:30a
|+4
|71
|73
|144
|T31
|Nicholas Workun Ottawa, ON
|7:30a
|+4
|73
|71
|144
|T31
|Thomas Giroux Georgetown, ON
|7:30a
|+4
|73
|71
|144
|T37
|Olivier Ménard Valleyfield, QC
|7:30a *
|+5
|73
|72
|145
|T37
|Sam Reid Moncton, NB
|7:30a *
|+5
|73
|72
|145
|T37
|Christopher Vandette Beaconsfield, QC
|7:41a *
|+5
|71
|74
|145
|T37
|Sean Buckles North Vancouver, BC
|7:41a *
|+5
|76
|69
|145
|T37
|Brady McKinlay Lacombe, AB
|7:41a *
|+5
|72
|73
|145
|T37
|Justin Allen Toronto, ON
|7:52a *
|+5
|74
|71
|145
|T37
|Khan Lee Langley, BC
|7:52a *
|+5
|76
|69
|145
|T37
|Remi Chartier Beaconsfield, QC
|7:52a *
|+5
|77
|68
|145
|T45
|Stuart Earle Woodmans Point, NB
|8:03a *
|+6
|71
|75
|146
|T45
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Québec, QC
|8:03a *
|+6
|75
|71
|146
|T45
|Carter Graf Sylvan Lake, AB
|8:03a *
|+6
|76
|70
|146
|T45
|James Parsons Almonte, ON
|8:14a *
|+6
|76
|70
|146
|T45
|Kelvin Lim Thornhill, ON
|8:14a *
|+6
|74
|72
|146
|T45
|Keaton Veillette Toronto, ON
|8:14a *
|+6
|76
|70
|146
|T45
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju Mississauga, ON
|8:25a *
|+6
|74
|72
|146
|T45
|Philip Isabelle Ste-Julie, QC
|8:25a *
|+6
|73
|73
|146
|T45
|A.J. Ewart Coquitlam, BC
|8:25a *
|+6
|73
|73
|146
|T45
|Charles-Eric Belanger Quebec, QC
|8:36a *
|+6
|73
|73
|146
|T45
|Jack Anderson Halifax, NS
|8:36a *
|+6
|75
|71
|146
|T56
|Shaun Margeson Fall River, NS
|8:36a *
|+7
|73
|74
|147
|T56
|Wesley Hoydalo Selkirk, MB
|8:47a *
|+7
|72
|75
|147
|T56
|Tyler Hashmi Charlottetown, PE
|8:47a *
|+7
|73
|74
|147
|T56
|Max Dragon Ottawa, ON
|8:47a *
|+7
|74
|73
|147
|T56
|Cole Wilson Kelowna, BC
|8:58a *
|+7
|75
|72
|147
|T56
|Jacob Presutti Brampton, ON
|8:58a *
|+7
|72
|75
|147
|T56
|William Duquette Laval, QC
|8:58a *
|+7
|74
|73
|147
|T56
|Joseph MacNeil Severn, ON
|9:09a *
|+7
|77
|70
|147
|T56
|Ethan de Graaf Edmonton, AB
|9:09a *
|+7
|71
|76
|147
|T65
|Matthew Bonnell Corner Brook, NL
|9:09a *
|+8
|78
|70
|148
|T65
|Jonathan Vermette Val-d’Or, QC
|9:20a *
|+8
|74
|74
|148
|T65
|Aidan Gavey Caledonia, ON
|9:20a *
|+8
|72
|76
|148
|T65
|Logan Boucher Beaconsfield, QC
|9:20a *
|+8
|73
|75
|148
|T65
|Andy Jang Langley, BC
|9:31a *
|+8
|73
|75
|148
|T65
|Willis Lee Langley, BC
|9:31a *
|+8
|73
|75
|148
|T65
|Aidan Goodfellow Parksville, BC
|9:31a *
|+8
|78
|70
|148
Leave a Reply