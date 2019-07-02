2019 Alexander of Tunis To Be Hosted by Rideau View

The first of Golf Quebec’s 2019 major championships is being held at the Rideau View Golf Club in the Manotick area of Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

The Alexander of Tunis dates back to 1950 and up until 2014 when Rideau View and Camelot joined the rotation, it was held on a rotational basis at the Royal Ottawa, Ottawa Hunt and Rivermead Golf Clubs.

Through the years, The Tunis has been won 28 times by Ottawa area golfers.

Those winners are RD Pollock (1951), HR Greaves (1953), Bob Stimpson (3 – 1961, 1963, 1971), Glen Seely (3 – 1962, 1964, 1968), Pete Zebchuck (1965), Don Cordukes (2 – 1966, 1969), Don Davidson (1967), Joe Galon (1972), Mike Brown (3 – 1981, 1982, 1989), Bill Holzman (2 – 1983, 1986), Tom Larocque (1993), Brad Fritsch (1999), Lee Curry (3 – 2001, 2002, 2003), Chris McCuaig (2 – 2006, 2007), Marc-Etienne Bussieres (2008), Robert Mackay (2017) and Julien Sale (2018).

Robert Mackay and Julien Sale are back looking for a second title each, while eleven Rideau View players along with another 45 Ottawa Area Players are in the field of 141 golfers. Tee times run from 7:00 am to 1:54 pm and spectators are always welcome.

Rideau View’s golf course superintendent Gord MacMillan has the course in great shape and officials from the Ottawa Valley Golf Association will be administering the Alexander of Tunis event for Golf Quebec.

We at Flagstick wish speedy rounds and low scores for all competitors and have to wonder how many Rideau View No. 17 craft beers brewed by Big Rig Brewery will be consumed during the two days. Rideau View’s Craft Beer is unique and is brewed from hops planted near the 17th tee.