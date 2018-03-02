Tweet Tidbits: LPGA, PGA Tour, World Par 3, TaylorMade Canada HQ Opening

It’s been a busy week in golf (and still going). A summary of our latest Tweets with significant news and notes from the world of golf. Be sure to follow our account at Twitter.com/Flagstick

LPGA TOUR

Danielle Kang (-12) now leading @LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore through 36. The 🇨🇦s lose ground. @BrookeHenderson now t-15. @AlenaSharp t-62 pic.twitter.com/GQdILbdJ0P — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 2, 2018



PGA TOUR

Astonishing fact: first time in 137 @PGATOUR starts that Louis Oosthuizen has held or co-held the 18 hole lead. At -7 (64) was best of the day @WGCMexico — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 2, 2018

🇨🇦 @ahadwingolf finishes round one of @WGCMexico at -1 (70) Currently t-23. Was -2 but ran 35 foot birdie putt 11 feet past hole on #18. Three-putt. 4 birdies, 3 bogies during round. pic.twitter.com/iqp2nbOI9Q — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 2, 2018

Grey Goose World Par 3 Championship

Wind gusts already hitting 72 km/h and rising. Good luck to those playing round one of The Grey Goose World Par 3 at Turtle Hill in Bermuda today. @pgaofcanada @gerrydee @Taggart7 @rickyleepotts pic.twitter.com/dJuA9SwyYz — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 2, 2018

Golf Travel: The Cradle is A Success

“The Cradle” short course @PinehurstResort proving a big hit. They report 6100 rounds were recorded in the first 2 months of play. 174 players on the busiest day. Largest single group was a 12-some. Average 9 hole round on its 789 yards? One hour. #GolfTravel pic.twitter.com/ypLBjpwUpi — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 2, 2018

Garrison G&CC Announces Staff Addition

Fantastic addition for team @GGandCC Tara has spent time on staff at Black Bear, Oakdale & Lambton. Fine player; even nicer person. Nice add for @PGAofOttawa https://t.co/QZcUbDM8Xc — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) March 1, 2018

TaylorMade Canada Open New Headquarters