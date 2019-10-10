Two Wins For PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Senior Golf Professionals

It has been a busy but enjoyable Fall season for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Senior Golf Professionals. Many of them who have been able to get away from their leisure retirement time or their golf shops participated recently in their Tri-Zone Matches and Bisseger Cup competition.

TRI-ZONE MATCHES

For a number of years, teams of nine senior golf professionals representing the PGA of Canada Ontario, Ottawa and Quebec Zones have competed in competitive but friendly matches primarily for bragging rights for Zone supremacy.

This year, the matches were held at the Black Bear Ridge Golf Course in Corbyville, Ontario near Belleville, Ontario on Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 24th. By all accounts, the competition was stiff and in the end the Ottawa Zone emerged as the winning team followed by the Ontario and Quebec Teams.

Members of the Ottawa Zone team were John Doolan, Don Ferne, Marc Foucault, Andre Harvey, Barry Laphen, Dan Patry, Jean Pilon, Paul Vaillancourt and Greg White.

16TH ANNUAL BISSEGGER CUP

Senior golf professionals from the Quebec and Ottawa Zones have competed in a friendly golf competition since 2004 with each zone hosting in alternate years. These professional golfers have known and competed with each other over their working and competitive years and now they play in an annual friendly set of matches to determine the winner of the Jack Bissegger Memorial Cup.

According to many in the Quebec Golf Community Mr. Bissegger, who passed away in 2009, was to Quebec Golf as Jean Béliveau was to Montreal hockey. Mr. Bissegger thoroughly enjoyed these friendly matches and his family was honoured to have the competition trophy named for him.

The sixteenth annual competition was held at the Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club in Laval, Quebec on Thursday, October 3, 2019 and the golf course was, according to all participants, in perfect shape.

At the end of the day, the Ottawa Team won for the fifth time in the history of the event with a 9.5 – 8.5 advantage on the day. The Quebec Team has won seven times and there have been three ties.

Players to a man insist that the opportunity to compete in golf matches is fun, but the chance to get together with old friends and talk about old times is what really matters.

Members of the victorious Ottawa team were Darrel Buchanan, Bob Flaro, Marc Foucault, Graham Gunn, Andre Harvey, Barry Laphen, Chris Learmonth, Jean Pilon, Paul Sherratt, Paul Vaillancourt and John Watson.

HISTORY OF THE JACK BISSEGGER MEMORIAL CUP COMPETITION