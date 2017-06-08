USGA Announces Tee Times for 117th U.S. Open Championship

2017 U.S. Open Championship, June 15-18, 2017, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis., www.usopen.com

ERIN, Wis. (June 8, 2017) – The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship, Thursday (June 15) and Friday (June 16), at 7,741-yard, par-72 Erin Hills.

The U.S. Open is a 72-hole, stroke-play competition. A field of 156 players will play 18 holes of stroke play on June 15 and 16, after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties. Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on June 17 and 18. If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a scheduled 18-hole playoff will be played on June 20 at 11 a.m. If this playoff results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.

All Times CDT

Thursday (June 15), hole #1 / Friday (June 16), hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Jordan Niebrugge, Mequon, Wis.; Talor Gooch, Choctaw, Okla.; Kevin Dougherty, Murrieta, Calif.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Andres Romero, Argentina; Brice Garnett, Gallatin, Mo.; TBD

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Yusaku Miyazato, Japan; J.T. Poston, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Aaron Rai, England

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Sweden; Paul Dunne, Republic of Ireland; Haotong Li, Chinese Taipei

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.; Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Gene Sauers, Savannah, Ga.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Nashville, Tenn.; Alex Noren, Sweden; Tyrrell Hatton, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Delray Beach, Fla.; J.B. Holmes, Campbellsville, Ky.; Jason Kokrak,Charlotte, N.C.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Russell Knox, Scotland; (a) Scott Gregory, England; Martin Laird, Scotland

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Branden Grace, South Africa

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Ernie Els, South Africa; Lucas Glover, Tequesta, Fla.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Tyson Alexander, Gainesville, Fla.; (a) Christopher Crawford, Bensalem, Pa.; Max Greyserman, Boca Raton, Fla.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Matthew Campbell, Rome, N.Y.; Garrett Osborn, Birmingham, Ala.; (a) Walker Lee, Houston, Texas

Thursday (June 15), hole #10 / Friday (June 16), hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – TBD,; Ted Potter Jr., Ocala, Fla.; Daniel Chopra, Sweden

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Shugo Imahira, Japan; TBD; Matthew Wallace, England

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, San Diego, Calif.; Jason Dufner, Auburn, Ala.; Hideto Tanihara, Japan

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Jeunghun Wang, Republic of Korea; Thomas Aiken, South Africa; Bradley Dredge, Wales

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – (a) Scott Harvey, Greensboro, N.C.; Jamie Lovemark, San Diego, Calif.; Michael Putnam, University Place, Wash.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Bud Cauley, Jupiter, Fla.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Jon Rahm, Spain

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Lee Westwood, England; Ross Fisher, England; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Danny Willett, England; Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Angel Cabrera, Argentina

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Patrick Reed, Houston, Texas

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Germany; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Dustin Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Stephan Jaeger, Germany; Joel Stalter, Luxembourg

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Daniel Miernicki, Portland, Ore.; (a) Sahith Theegala, Chino Hills, Calif.; TBD

Thursday (June 15), hole #1 / Friday (June 16), hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Jack Maguire, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Corey Conners, Canada; Ben Kohles, Sea Island, Ga.

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Eddie Pepperell, England; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; TBD

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Yuta Ikeda, Japan; Sean O’Hair, Chadds Ford, Pa.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Andrew Johnston, England; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.; George Coetzee, South Africa

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Australia; Pat Perez, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Charleston, S.C.; (a) Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.; Adam Scott, Australia; Sergio Garcia, Spain

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Boerne, Texas; Justin Thomas, Goshen, Ky.; Paul Casey, England

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jason Day, Australia; Justin Rose, England; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Steve Stricker, Madison, Wis.; Stewart Cink, Duluth, Ga.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Traverse City, Mich.; John Oda, Honolulu, Hawaii; Jonathan Randolph, Oxford, Miss.

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – (a) Mason Andersen, Chandler, Ariz.; Derek Barron, Tacoma, Wash.; Roman Robledo, Harlingen, Texas

Thursday (June 15), hole #10 / Friday (June 16), hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Australia; Oliver Bekker, South Africa; Kyle Thompson, Greenville, S.C.

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Brandon Stone, South Africa; Troy Merritt, Meridian, Idaho; TBD

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Japan; Daniel Summerhays, Fruit Heights, Utah; Alexander Levy, France

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – William McGirt, Moore, S.C.; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.; Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – (a) Brad Dalke, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Wesley Bryan, Augusta, Ga.; Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, Calif.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Nick Flanagan, Australia; Richie Ramsay, Scotland; Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.; Roberto Castro, Atlanta, Ga.; Bill Haas, Greenville, S.C.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Canada; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Cheng-Tsung Pan, Chinese Taipei

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Las Vegas, Nev.; Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Jim Furyk, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, England; Peter Uihlein, Jupiter, Fla.; Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Fresno, Calif.; (a) Maverick McNealy, Portola Valley, Calif.; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Trey Mullinax, Birmingham, Ala.; (a) Cameron Champ, Sacramento, Calif.

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Longwood, Fla.; (a) Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.; Andy Pope, Orlando, Fla.

(a): amateur

2017 U.S. Open Championship – Par & Yardage

Erin Hills will set up at 7,741 yards and will play to a par of 36-36—72. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions.