Update Re: 2020 Flagstick Open and COVID-19

As the snow continues to melt and golf courses begin to open with some limited access, I am sure that some are wondering how all of this might impact the 2020 Flagstick Open presented by TaylorMade and adidas. We are closely monitoring the guidelines set forward by the various health organizations as to the best way to proceed with an event such as this to ensure the safety of the public and our participants. Like so many other businesses and event operators, the safety of everyone is our top priority.

With that said, we are currently not planning to cancel or postpone the Flagstick Open. We are, however, going to watch things week by week and discuss things regarding the tournament with host facility eQuinelle to decide on a best course of action. The Flagstick Open will either continue as it is, it may continue with only the golf component and a strict set of rules, it may be postponed to a date later in the season, or it may be cancelled completely (I see this as an unlikely scenario, but we will plan for every possible outcome).

With entries still pouring in, we encourage you to continue to register to ensure you have a spot in the field rather than wait to see what happens. If we have to postpone and you cannot attend, we will refund your entry. If we have to cancel the event completely we will address the best way to handle refunds at that time.

Let’s all be smart, be safe, follow the guidelines we should and get ready to play some golf when we get the green light to do so.

Jeff Bauder, President/CEO

