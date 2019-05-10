Eight Canadians In Field For U.S. Senior Women’s Open

The second playing of the United States Senior Women’s Open gets underway next week at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club near Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Canada will be well-represented.

Eight Canadians have made the 120 player field that will challenge for the USGA championship on May 16-19 in Southern Pines.

They include pros Barb Bunkowsky, Nancy Harvey, Lorie Kane, and Julie Piers along with amateurs Mary Ann Hayward, Judith Kyrinis, Terrill Samuel, and Marie Therese Torti.

Dame Laura Davies won the 2018 Championship held near Chicago. The top Canadian finisher was Lorie Kane in a tie for 23rd place.

For more information on the championship visit their website at this link.