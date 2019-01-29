USGA and R&A Release 2018 Driving Distance Report

Talk of the golf ball and increasing driving distance has been a pervasive topic in golf over the last few years, meaning today’s release of the latest Annual Driving Distance Report is sure to be of interest to many.

The study from the USGA and the R&A includes data from seven men’s and women’s professional golf tours for 2018. It shows an average gain of 1.7 yards off the tee, compared to a 3 yard gain in the study from the previous year.

This is the fourth annual distance report and includes data from PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, PGA European Tour, Ladies European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Web.com Tour and PGA TOUR Champions Tour based on available data at the time of publication.

The average driving distance is typically measured on two holes at each tournament and usually results in nearly 40,000 shots being measured over the course of a season on some tours.

The report is part of an ongoing Distance Insights project being done by the governing bodies that was launched last May. A progress report is expected from that project later on this Spring with a comprehensive report expected later in 2019.

To read the 2018 Driving Distance report visit this link