USGA Aligns With The Avengers For Youth Appeal

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (May 21, 2019) – The United States Golf Association (USGA) is joining forces with Marvel Entertainment to create exclusive golf education products to engage junior golfers on the essential elements to learning the game.

To be officially launched in June at the 2019 U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach, the collaboration comes to life through a printed and digital comic book featuring many of Marvel’s Super Heroes, who show juniors the basics of playing golf. Parents, golf coaches, courses and club professionals will be able to order the books online at usga.org/publications in June.

As part of the agreement, limited-edition Marvel-themed golf posters will be distributed, while supplies last, at the Junior Experience on Sunday of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to introduce and teach the game of golf to a junior audience in a way that’s completely unique,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “Utilizing the power of the Marvel Universe will help us introduce the game to potential new golfers while also giving our existing players a fun new way to learn.”

The story follows Tony Stark (Iron Man) and other Avengers as they teach the next generation of Marvel Super Heroes about golf. The comic book also folds out into a poster that highlights some lessons for juniors who are learning the game.

“For 80 years, comic books have been at the core of the Marvel Universe, introducing fans of all ages to new adventures, ideas, and experiences through visual storytelling,” said Michael Pasciullo, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Marvel Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with the USGA to use our iconic heroes and that storytelling to inspire the next generation of athletes and golfers.”

The publications are the latest initiative in the USGA’s continued investment in growing the game and providing engaging tools that connect golfers to a game that is fun and welcoming to all who play it. The new publications will replace the longstanding Peanuts/Snoopy Rules books published and offered to the golf’s youngest fans for more than 30 years.

A supplemental teacher’s guide intended for teaching professionals of junior golf programs will also be available for purchase. The guide provides more context and alternative options to apply and understand the Rules, handicapping and etiquette.