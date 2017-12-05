USGA Changes Venue For 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

FAR HILLS, N.J. (Dec. 5, 2017) – The United States Golf Association today announced that the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship will be relocated from Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash., to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore., to accommodate a turfgrass transition project at Chambers Bay.

“The USGA is extremely grateful to owner Mike Keiser and Bandon Dunes, a trusted supporter of amateur golf, for agreeing to host the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball while this work occurs at Chambers Bay,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of Championships and Governance. “We also acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay in undertaking this work.”

The ongoing turfgrass project, which will transition the putting surfaces at Chambers Bay from fescue to Poa annua grass, will provide long-term benefits to the facility, which is an important asset to the community and region, according to Matt Allen, general manager of Chambers Bay. The course hosted the 2015 U.S. Open and is owned by Pierce County and operated by KemperSports.

The 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship will be contested May 25-29. The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball consists of 128 two-player sides and requires two courses for the stroke-play portion of the championship. The specific courses at Bandon Dunes that will be used for the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball will be announced at a later date.

Chambers Bay will now host the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship from May 22-26. The Home Course in DuPont, Wash., will serve as the stroke-play co-host for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

“Both of these sites are excellent championship venues and are unwavering in their support of amateur golf; they offer the USGA an opportunity to continue to conduct exemplary Four-Ball championships while providing an ultimate test for the players,” said Bodenhamer. “In addition, both of these Pacific Northwest communities have always offered a warm welcome to the USGA, its championships and the competitors.”

Previously, Chambers Bay was the site of the 2010 U.S. Amateur and 2015 U.S. Open Championships, while Bandon Dunes has hosted the 2006 Curtis Cup Match, the 2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur, the concurrent U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links and U.S. Amateur Public Links Championships in 2011 and the inaugural U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship in 2015. Bandon Dunes is also scheduled to host the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship, which marks seven USGA championships hosted in 15 years.