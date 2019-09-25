Vancouver’s Mackenzie Tour Event On The Move

With the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR season in the rear-view mirror, the circuit is moving ahead with changes for next year’s schedule.

On Wednesday they, along with host organization Linx Marketing, and the title sponsor, announced that the Canada Life Open will be making a transition to the Seymour Golf & Country Club in North Vancouver as their home venue.

Since 2014 the tournament has been played at the Point Grey Golf & Country Club, which has hosted six tournaments.

“We’re very excited to announce that Seymour Golf & Country Club will host the 2020 Canada Life Open,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “The course is going to provide a formidable test for Mackenzie Tour players, and we’re thrilled to bring the Canada Life Open to the residents of the North Shore.”

Opening in 1953, in 2014 Seymour Golf & Country Club hosted the B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship and was also named as the Golf Course of the Year by the PGA of British Columbia.

“We are looking forward to players from across globe competing at our club,” said Dave McNeilly, Seymour General Manager. “It will be a great experience for everyone at the club to host an event of this caliber in North Vancouver. I know our membership and residents alike will be excited to showcase the region and support an official Mackenzie Tour tournament.”

Details, including the date, for the 2020 Canada Life Open and the full 2020 Mackenzie Tour schedule will be announced at a later date.