Vandette and Chun Win Future Links Ontario Championships

Play started with a very wet practice round on Thursday but ended in glorious sunshine on Sunday at the Future Links, driven by Acura Ontario Championship hosted by the Brockville Country Club in Brockville, Ontario.

A field of 120 of the finest junior golfers in Canada converged to take on the historic layout, which held its own over three rounds of competition.

Ultimately the week resolved with Christopher Vandette and Monet Chun as champions in their respective divisions.

“I feel good about that win,” Vandette said the Beaconfield, Quebec golfer. “It gives me confidence for the rest of the summer.”

To earn the victory Vandette closed with a 68 (-3) to surge past Jeevan Sihota, the recent winner of the Future Links, driven by Acura Pacific Championship, who was leading through 36 holes.

Vandette, just 15, and Sihota, only 13, shared the lead with nine holes to play.

The elder of the pair took charge on holes 12 through 16 where he recorded four birdies on his way to the win.

“We were playing similar golf on the front nine,” Vandette said. “After Jeevan made his bogey (on 10) a switch flicked in my head and I made three birdies in a row. That kind of put me away from the pack.”

Sihota would finish in third place as Thomas Giroux of Georgetown used a final round 69 (-2) to slip into second alone.

Filling out the top six and earning exemptions to the Canadian Junior Boys Championship were Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan (Quebec, Que.), Olivier Menard (Valleyfield, Que.), and Zachary Greifenberger (Toronto, On.).

Chun Charges To Win

On the Girls’ side of the draw Monet Chun, a member of the Team Canada Development Squad, made up for an opening 74 with two strong rounds (70,70) over the weekend to push clear of the field by four strokes and earn the trophy.

“I’m happy with my result today,” Chun said, after her win. “My putting was really good. I got kind of lucky on some of the bad strokes that I made and I was able to recover from that. My putting was key today.”

Chun’s game has been in form of late, she picked up another trophy just last weekend at the Investors Group Junior Girls’ Spring Classic at Sleepy Hollow Country Club, in Stouffville, Ont.

With a final round 70, 15 year-old Ellie Szeryk of London, Ontario took second place. Sharing third was Céleste Dao of Quebec and Alyssa DiMarcantonio from Maple, Ont.

Rounding out the top six qualifying for the Canadian Junior Girls Championship are Bridgitte Thibault, from Rosemere, Que., and Chloe Currie, another member of Team Canada’s Development Squad

