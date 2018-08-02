What's New?

Vandette Captures Both Divisions at Canadian Junior Boys’ Golf Championship

Christopher Vandette (Photo: Andrew Penner/Golf Canada)

(Via Golf Canada) MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – The competition and weather continued to heat up during the final round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship. Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield, Que., carded a tournament-low 65 to tie the course record and win the Canadian Junior Boys Championship on Thursday at Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club.

The Team Canada Development Squad rookie catapulted to the top of the leaderboard to win the championship and the juvenile division title, becoming only the 10th player to accomplish that feat since the juvenile division was established 48 years ago.

“I knew the first few holes were very gettable. The first six holes can get you off to a roll, which I did,” said the Beaconsfield, Que., talent. “After that, it was just staying calm and just focusing on my game.”

Vandette’s hot streak started early on with two sets of back-to-back birdies on the front-nine. From there the 16-year-old never looked back, recording two other birdies to secure his two- stroke victory.

His teammates didn’t take long to express their excitement as they rushed him beside the green, dousing him in water in celebration right after he received his medals. Despite spending the week eating Pita Pit and joking that he should thank them in his speech, Vandette plans on celebrating in style alongside his team.

“It feels awesome just to compete against the best junior players in Canada and somehow come on top,” added Vandette. “I’d say routines were a lot better today and just my focus on top of the ball was a lot better. Just trusting my shots.”

When asked about his top three favourite moments of the tournament, Vandette couldn’t hold back his smile. Winning the tournament and beating the course record were of course number one and two, but his third favourite moment may surprise you.

“Number three would have to be the moose delay we had yesterday, so every tee time was pushed back twenty minutes,” said Vandette with a laugh. “That was pretty funny.”

With a national championship win, a historic final day run and a moose on the loose, the tournament was certainly one to remember for the junior. Vandette will have his name engraved on the Jack Bailey trophy and the Silver Cup as the event’s 80th champion. Vandette earned an exemption into the 2018 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship from Aug. 7-10.

Two players – Gerry Mei of North York, Ont., and Olivier Ménard of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., earned silver medal honours. Ménard carded his second 71 to finish tied for second alongside Mei.

“It was a great event. I played well so I mean for me it was a pretty good event,” said the 18-year-old. “I couldn’t catch Chris but I’m still proud. You have to control yourself, you can’t control what he’s doing.”

Mei, who tied for the lead going into the final round, also earned the silver medal in the juvenile division at even-par 284. Jeffrey Fang of Newmarket, Ont., rounded out the top three juveniles with a 4-over-par 288.

Always a dedicated golfer, the 15-year-old came out early to complete two extra practice rounds, which he credits to helping him play well in the tournament.

“I’m very pleased with how I played today. Overall, I’m pleased with how I just came out for the entire tournament,” said Mei. “Everything was working pretty fine, my putting was good had a couple of mistakes here or there but that’s golf.”

When all is said and done, it was a historic final round at Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club that the players are sure to remember. The 2019 Canadian Junior Boys Championship is set to take place at Covered Bridge Golf and Country Club in Hartland, N.B., from August 11-15, 2019.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points
1 Canada Christopher Vandette  Beaconsfield, QC -6 F -2 70 74 73 65 282 6,000
T2 Canada Olivier Ménard  Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC E F E 70 72 71 71 284 5,670
T2 Canada Gerry Mei  North York, ON +1 F E 71 72 69 72 284 5,670
T4 Canada Ryan McMillan  Winnipeg, MB -1 F +1 73 69 73 70 285 5,280
T4 Canada Daniel George  Richmond Hill, ON +2 F +1 68 75 69 73 285 5,280
T6 Canada Matthew Anderson  Mississauga, ON -3 F +2 71 72 75 68 286 4,920
T6 Canada Dylan Henderson  Waterloo, ON E F +2 71 72 72 71 286 4,920
T6 Canada Brady McKinlay  Lacombe, AB +1 F +2 68 71 75 72 286 4,920
T9 Canada Freddy D’Angelo  Fonthill, ON -1 F +3 73 75 69 70 287 4,590
T9 Canada Jeffrey Lebeau  Sherbrooke, QC +1 F +3 74 71 70 72 287 4,590
T11 Canada Kai Iguchi  Banff, AB -1 F +4 76 72 70 70 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Jeffrey Fang  Newmarket, ON -1 F +4 74 72 72 70 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Cam Kellett  London, ON E F +4 72 69 76 71 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Jacob Presutti  Brampton, ON E F +4 74 73 70 71 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Johnny Travale  Stoney Creek, ON +1 F +4 78 69 69 72 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Carter Graf  Sylvan Lake, AB +1 F +4 72 74 70 72 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Chandler McDowell  Springbrook, AB +2 F +4 73 69 73 73 288 3,858.75
T11 Canada Luc Warnock  McGregor, ON +4 F +4 72 72 69 75 288 3,858.75
T19 Canada Romi Dilawri  Ottawa, ON +1 F +5 72 74 71 72 289 3,180
T19 Canada Cole Wilson  Kelowna, BC +2 F +5 71 71 74 73 289 3,180
21 Canada Brycen Ko  Richmond, BC +1 F +6 73 73 72 72 290 3,000
T22 Canada Michael Crisologo  Richmond, BC +1 F +7 72 71 76 72 291 2,790
T22 Canada William Duquette  Laval, QC +1 F +7 68 74 77 72 291 2,790
T22 Canada Robbie Latter  Mississauga, ON +2 F +7 73 75 70 73 291 2,790
T22 Canada Jake Bryson  Dunrobin, ON +2 F +7 71 76 71 73 291 2,790
T26 Canada Peter Blazevic  Mississauga, ON +2 F +8 75 74 70 73 292 2,610
T26 Canada Peyton Callens  Langton, ON +3 F +8 76 70 72 74 292 2,610
T28 Canada Sean Buckles  North Vancouver, BC E F * +9 73 76 73 71 293 2,460
T28 Canada Bennett Ruby  Waterloo, ON +4 F +9 68 73 77 75 293 2,460
T28 Canada Ty Steinbring  Barrhead, AB +4 F +9 71 73 74 75 293 2,460
T31 Canada Malcolm Glumpak  Burlington, ON +2 F * +10 75 70 76 73 294 2,220
T31 Canada Daniel Sun  Surrey, BC +2 F * +10 73 76 72 73 294 2,220
T31 Canada Ethan de Graaf  Edmonton, AB +1 F * +10 76 73 73 72 294 2,220
T31 Canada Jace Minni  Delta, BC +4 F +10 69 76 74 75 294 2,220
T31 Canada Tristan Renaud  Sudbury, ON +5 F +10 69 76 73 76 294 2,220
T36 Canada Connor Rochon  Toronto, ON +2 F * +11 74 70 78 73 295 2,010
T36 Canada Evan MacLean  Sudbury, ON +1 F * +11 74 71 78 72 295 2,010
T38 Canada Eric (Joohyung) Byun  Richmond Hill, ON +3 F * +12 71 78 73 74 296 1,860
T38 Canada Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Québec, QC +2 F * +12 73 73 77 73 296 1,860
T38 Canada Brandon Rattray  St-Bruno, QC +1 F * +12 74 76 74 72 296 1,860
T41 Canada Ewan Jr Kelly  Beaver Bank, NS +6 F +13 76 71 73 77 297 1,560
T41 Canada Philip Isabelle  Ste-Julie, QC +4 F * +13 73 74 75 75 297 1,560
T41 Canada Thomas Sluka  Canmore, AB +2 F * +13 78 72 74 73 297 1,560
T44 Canada Ty Sullivan  Toronto, ON +6 F * +14 73 76 72 77 298 1,303.50
T44 Canada John Morrow  Delta, BC +4 F * +14 75 74 74 75 298 1,303.50
T44 Canada Adam Niles  Kamloops BC +4 F * +14 76 73 74 75 298 1,303.50
T44 Canada Max Murchison  Calgary, AB +2 F * +14 73 76 76 73 298 1,303.50
T48 Canada Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville, QC +8 F +15 72 75 73 79 299 1,236
T48 Canada Yaroslav Ilyenko  Markham, ON +5 F * +15 74 73 76 76 299 1,236
T48 Canada Caleb Kinch  Medicine Hat, AB +5 F * +15 74 73 76 76 299 1,236
T51 Canada Zachary Wylie-Kos  Kanata, ON +8 F * +16 72 75 74 79 300 1,136
T51 Canada Finn Lawlor  North Vancouver, BC +8 F +16 72 74 75 79 300 1,136
T51 Canada William Forgues  Boischatel, QC +7 F * +16 76 73 73 78 300 1,136
T51 Canada Wesley Hoydalo  Selkirk, MB +10 F +16 71 74 74 81 300 1,136
T51 Canada Nathan Hogan  Miramichi, NB +6 F * +16 74 71 78 77 300 1,136
T51 Canada John Paul Kahlert  Maple Ridge, BC +5 F * +16 72 78 74 76 300 1,136
T51 Canada Joel Veenstra  Smithers, BC +3 F * +16 77 73 76 74 300 1,136
T51 Canada Benjamin Farrington  Fort Mcmurray, AB +2 F * +16 79 71 77 73 300 1,136
T51 Canada Riley Card  Burlington, ON +1 F * +16 76 71 81 72 300 1,136
T60 Canada Shaun Margeson  Fall River, NS +7 F * +17 72 73 78 78 301 885
T60 Canada Luca Ferrara  Toronto, ON +13 F +17 70 74 73 84 301 885
62 Canada Cedrik Sara  Laval, QC +5 F * +18 74 75 77 76 302 840
63 Canada Josh Shuster  Winnipeg, MB +6 F * +19 75 75 76 77 303 810
T64 Canada Michael Simms  St. John’s, NL +10 F * +22 76 72 77 81 306 750
T64 Canada Nolan Pierce  Whitby, ON +8 F * +22 75 75 77 79 306 750
T64 Canada Ryan McNeil Lamswood  Stephenville, NL +4 F * +22 75 75 81 75 306 750
67 Canada Matthew Bonnell  Corner Brook, NL +7 F * +23 74 73 82 78 307 696
T68 Canada Connor Dunlop  Strathmore, AB +6 F * +24 77 71 83 77 308 669
T68 Canada Spencer Grainger  Port Hope, ON +5 F * +24 70 80 82 76 308 669
70 Canada Connor Ackroyd  St. Albert, AB +10 F * +25 74 76 78 81 309 630
71 Canada Colby Friedrich  Battleford, SK +11 F * +26 77 73 78 82 310 600
72 Canada Jackson Rothwell  Victoria, BC +7 F * +28 75 75 84 78 312 540

 

