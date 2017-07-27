News Flash: Vandette Doubles Up – Adds Quebec Amateur Title To Junior Championship

Fifteen year-old Christopher Vandette has pulled off the improbable. Just a week after winning the Quebec Junior Boys Golf Championship, the Summerlea Golf Club member has added the Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship to his resume.
Trailing Marc-Oliver Plasse through 54 holes at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario, Vandette posted a steady final round score of 72 while Plasse stumbled to a 77. That earned Vandette the victory by two strokes.
Vandette finished the week at -7 (73-68-68-72), the lowest score of the five players who managed to finish under par for the historic championship.
In doing so he claimed the Outremont Trophy, one of many he has earned in what can be described as a “season for the ages”. In 2017, on top of the Junior Provincial and Men’s Amateur victories, he has also won the CJGA Quebec Open, the Future Links Ontario Championship, and the Optimist Classic Assante.
We will have a full update on this story with more details later this evening.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Points
|1
|Christopher Vandette Summerlea G&CC
|E
|F
|-7
|73
|68
|68
|72
|281
|5,000
|2
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|+5
|F
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|77
|283
|4,800
|T3
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-3
|F
|-3
|72
|74
|70
|69
|285
|4,650
|T3
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|+3
|F
|-3
|74
|70
|66
|75
|285
|4,650
|5
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|E
|F
|-1
|76
|65
|74
|72
|287
|4,300
|6
|Patrick Goodhue Eagle Creek GC
|+1
|F
|E
|70
|75
|70
|73
|288
|4,200
|7
|Cédric Laverdure Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-6
|F
|+1
|72
|75
|76
|66
|289
|4,100
|T8
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|+1
|F
|+2
|75
|71
|71
|73
|290
|4,000
|T8
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+2
|76
|72
|68
|74
|290
|4,000
|T10
|Brendan Smith Dufferin Heights
|-8
|F
|+3
|76
|75
|76
|64
|291
|3,750
|T10
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|-1
|F
|+3
|77
|69
|74
|71
|291
|3,750
|12
|Sébastien Levasseur Godefroy
|-2
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|74
|70
|292
|3,500
|T13
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|E
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|72
|72
|293
|3,400
|T13
|Hugues Legault Summerlea G&CC
|+1
|F
|+5
|75
|76
|69
|73
|293
|3,400
|T13
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|67
|77
|293
|3,400
|T16
|William Comeau Summerlea G&CC
|-1
|F
|+6
|79
|71
|73
|71
|294
|3,000
|T16
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|68
|76
|75
|294
|3,000
|T16
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+3
|F
|+6
|73
|75
|71
|75
|294
|3,000
|T16
|Charles-Éric Belanger Royal Quebec GC
|+3
|F
|+6
|76
|72
|71
|75
|294
|3,000
|T20
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|+7
|71
|74
|78
|72
|295
|2,600
|T20
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|E
|F
|+7
|74
|68
|81
|72
|295
|2,600
|T20
|Stephen Layne St. Raphael GC
|E
|F
|+7
|77
|72
|74
|72
|295
|2,600
|T20
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|+2
|F
|+7
|74
|71
|76
|74
|295
|2,600
|T20
|Jake Bryson Eagle Creek GC
|+8
|F
|+7
|77
|68
|70
|80
|295
|2,600
|T25
|Nicholas Workun Camelot G & CC
|E
|F
|+8
|72
|76
|76
|72
|296
|2,250
|T25
|Félix Normand Beloeil
|+1
|F
|+8
|70
|75
|78
|73
|296
|2,250
|T25
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+2
|F
|+8
|78
|72
|72
|74
|296
|2,250
|T28
|Jérôme Gaudreault Lorette
|-2
|F
|+9
|77
|73
|77
|70
|297
|2,100
|T28
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|+9
|77
|73
|74
|73
|297
|2,100
|T28
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+9
|73
|72
|74
|78
|297
|2,100
|T31
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|-3
|F
|+10
|79
|75
|75
|69
|298
|1,950
|T31
|James Parsons Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|E
|F
|+10
|79
|73
|74
|72
|298
|1,950
|T31
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|+2
|F
|+10
|74
|72
|78
|74
|298
|1,950
|T31
|Loick Laramée Lévis
|+1
|F
|+10
|76
|73
|76
|73
|298
|1,950
|T35
|Jeffrey Lebeau Milby
|E
|F
|+11
|78
|72
|77
|72
|299
|1,750
|T35
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|+3
|F
|+11
|75
|75
|74
|75
|299
|1,750
|T37
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|+1
|F
|+12
|71
|78
|78
|73
|300
|1,650
|T37
|Nolan Windsor The Royal Ottawa GC
|+2
|F
|+12
|81
|72
|73
|74
|300
|1,650
|39
|Jeremy Proteau Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+1
|F
|+13
|83
|73
|72
|73
|301
|1,550
|40
|Zachary Wylie Kanata G&CC
|+1
|F
|+14
|77
|75
|77
|73
|302
|1,500
|T41
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|+15
|78
|75
|78
|72
|303
|1,400
|T41
|Anthony Brodeur Balmoral
|+5
|F
|+15
|73
|75
|78
|77
|303
|1,400
|T43
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+1
|F
|+16
|81
|72
|78
|73
|304
|1,200
|T43
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|+7
|F
|+16
|79
|69
|77
|79
|304
|1,200
|T45
|Dany Munger Tecumseh
|+4
|F
|+17
|77
|77
|75
|76
|305
|1,100
|T45
|Allen McGee Stittsville Golf Course
|+5
|F
|+17
|77
|70
|81
|77
|305
|1,100
|T45
|Olivier Arsenault Val des Lacs GC
|+7
|F
|+17
|75
|76
|75
|79
|305
|1,100
|T45
|Antoine Beaupre-Vachon Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+11
|F
|+17
|72
|71
|79
|83
|305
|1,100
|T49
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|E
|F
|+18
|74
|76
|84
|72
|306
|1,030
|T49
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+4
|F
|+18
|78
|77
|75
|76
|306
|1,030
|T49
|Jean-Francois Guillot Kingsway Park
|+4
|F
|+18
|76
|71
|83
|76
|306
|1,030
|52
|Gabriel Massé-Barbeau Continental GC
|+7
|F
|+19
|74
|78
|76
|79
|307
|1,015
|T53
|Frédéric Rousseau Vallée du Richelieu
|+2
|F
|+20
|81
|75
|78
|74
|308
|1,010
|T53
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+5
|F
|+20
|75
|75
|81
|77
|308
|1,010
|T53
|Olivier Daneau Continental GC
|+8
|F
|+20
|73
|75
|80
|80
|308
|1,010
|T56
|Angie Ethier Boucherville
|+3
|F
|+21
|78
|77
|79
|75
|309
|950
|T56
|Jared Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+6
|F
|+21
|73
|74
|84
|78
|309
|950
|T56
|Michel Daneau Continental GC
|+4
|F
|+21
|77
|79
|77
|76
|309
|950
|T59
|Adam Poulin St-Georges GC
|+5
|F
|+22
|79
|75
|79
|77
|310
|800
|T59
|Nicholas Brisebois Eagle Creek GC
|+7
|F
|+22
|75
|74
|82
|79
|310
|800
|61
|Massimo Roch Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+5
|F
|+23
|82
|73
|79
|77
|311
|725
|T62
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+5
|F
|+24
|78
|74
|83
|77
|312
|700
|T62
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|+7
|F
|+24
|78
|74
|81
|79
|312
|700
|T62
|Kurtis Barkley Cedar Glen GC
|+10
|F
|+24
|81
|72
|77
|82
|312
|700
|65
|Ghyslain Allard Drummond St-Majorique
|+8
|F
|+29
|78
|78
|81
|80
|317
|625
|66
|Mathieu Bellemare Lorette
|+8
|F
|+32
|77
|79
|84
|80
|320
|600
|67
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+17
|F
|+34
|77
|77
|79
|89
|322
|580
|68
|Shawn Oliver The Royal Ottawa GC
|+22
|F
|+42
|79
|73
|84
|94
|330
|565
Leave a Reply