What's New?

News Flash: Vandette Doubles Up – Adds Quebec Amateur Title To Junior Championship

July 27, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Christopher Vandette (Photo: Joe McLean)

Fifteen year-old Christopher Vandette has pulled off the improbable. Just a week after winning the Quebec Junior Boys Golf Championship, the Summerlea Golf Club member has added the Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship to his resume.

Trailing Marc-Oliver Plasse through 54 holes at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario, Vandette posted a steady final round score of 72 while Plasse stumbled to a 77. That earned Vandette the victory by two strokes.

Vandette finished the week at -7 (73-68-68-72), the lowest score of the five players who managed to finish under par for the historic championship.

In doing so he claimed the Outremont Trophy, one of many he has earned in what can be described as a “season for the ages”. In 2017, on top of the Junior Provincial and Men’s Amateur victories, he has also won the CJGA Quebec Open, the Future Links Ontario Championship, and the Optimist Classic Assante.

We will have a full update on this story with more details later this evening.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points
1 Christopher Vandette  Summerlea G&CC E F -7 73 68 68 72 281 5,000
2 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki +5 F -5 71 68 67 77 283 4,800
T3 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove -3 F -3 72 74 70 69 285 4,650
T3 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC +3 F -3 74 70 66 75 285 4,650
5 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club E F -1 76 65 74 72 287 4,300
6 Patrick Goodhue  Eagle Creek GC +1 F E 70 75 70 73 288 4,200
7 Cédric Laverdure  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -6 F +1 72 75 76 66 289 4,100
T8 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette +1 F +2 75 71 71 73 290 4,000
T8 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove +2 F +2 76 72 68 74 290 4,000
T10 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights -8 F +3 76 75 76 64 291 3,750
T10 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC -1 F +3 77 69 74 71 291 3,750
12 Sébastien Levasseur  Godefroy -2 F +4 74 74 74 70 292 3,500
T13 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton E F +5 77 72 72 72 293 3,400
T13 Hugues Legault  Summerlea G&CC +1 F +5 75 76 69 73 293 3,400
T13 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC +5 F +5 77 72 67 77 293 3,400
T16 William Comeau  Summerlea G&CC -1 F +6 79 71 73 71 294 3,000
T16 Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC +3 F +6 75 68 76 75 294 3,000
T16 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +3 F +6 73 75 71 75 294 3,000
T16 Charles-Éric Belanger  Royal Quebec GC +3 F +6 76 72 71 75 294 3,000
T20 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu E F +7 71 74 78 72 295 2,600
T20 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC E F +7 74 68 81 72 295 2,600
T20 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC E F +7 77 72 74 72 295 2,600
T20 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +2 F +7 74 71 76 74 295 2,600
T20 Jake Bryson  Eagle Creek GC +8 F +7 77 68 70 80 295 2,600
T25 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC E F +8 72 76 76 72 296 2,250
T25 Félix Normand  Beloeil +1 F +8 70 75 78 73 296 2,250
T25 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC +2 F +8 78 72 72 74 296 2,250
T28 Jérôme Gaudreault  Lorette -2 F +9 77 73 77 70 297 2,100
T28 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +1 F +9 77 73 74 73 297 2,100
T28 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +9 73 72 74 78 297 2,100
T31 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC -3 F +10 79 75 75 69 298 1,950
T31 James Parsons  Public Golfer-Golf Québec E F +10 79 73 74 72 298 1,950
T31 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC +2 F +10 74 72 78 74 298 1,950
T31 Loick Laramée  Lévis +1 F +10 76 73 76 73 298 1,950
T35 Jeffrey Lebeau  Milby E F +11 78 72 77 72 299 1,750
T35 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +3 F +11 75 75 74 75 299 1,750
T37 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC +1 F +12 71 78 78 73 300 1,650
T37 Nolan Windsor  The Royal Ottawa GC +2 F +12 81 72 73 74 300 1,650
39 Jeremy Proteau  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +1 F +13 83 73 72 73 301 1,550
40 Zachary Wylie  Kanata G&CC +1 F +14 77 75 77 73 302 1,500
T41 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC E F +15 78 75 78 72 303 1,400
T41 Anthony Brodeur  Balmoral +5 F +15 73 75 78 77 303 1,400
T43 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +1 F +16 81 72 78 73 304 1,200
T43 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove +7 F +16 79 69 77 79 304 1,200
T45 Dany Munger  Tecumseh +4 F +17 77 77 75 76 305 1,100
T45 Allen McGee  Stittsville Golf Course +5 F +17 77 70 81 77 305 1,100
T45 Olivier Arsenault  Val des Lacs GC +7 F +17 75 76 75 79 305 1,100
T45 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +11 F +17 72 71 79 83 305 1,100
T49 Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC E F +18 74 76 84 72 306 1,030
T49 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +4 F +18 78 77 75 76 306 1,030
T49 Jean-Francois Guillot  Kingsway Park +4 F +18 76 71 83 76 306 1,030
52 Gabriel Massé-Barbeau  Continental GC +7 F +19 74 78 76 79 307 1,015
T53 Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +2 F +20 81 75 78 74 308 1,010
T53 Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +5 F +20 75 75 81 77 308 1,010
T53 Olivier Daneau  Continental GC +8 F +20 73 75 80 80 308 1,010
T56 Angie Ethier  Boucherville +3 F +21 78 77 79 75 309 950
T56 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +6 F +21 73 74 84 78 309 950
T56 Michel Daneau  Continental GC +4 F +21 77 79 77 76 309 950
T59 Adam Poulin  St-Georges GC +5 F +22 79 75 79 77 310 800
T59 Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC +7 F +22 75 74 82 79 310 800
61 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +5 F +23 82 73 79 77 311 725
T62 Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove +5 F +24 78 74 83 77 312 700
T62 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +7 F +24 78 74 81 79 312 700
T62 Kurtis Barkley  Cedar Glen GC +10 F +24 81 72 77 82 312 700
65 Ghyslain Allard  Drummond St-Majorique +8 F +29 78 78 81 80 317 625
66 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette +8 F +32 77 79 84 80 320 600
67 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +17 F +34 77 77 79 89 322 580
68 Shawn Oliver  The Royal Ottawa GC +22 F +42 79 73 84 94 330 565

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.