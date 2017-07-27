News Flash: Vandette Doubles Up – Adds Quebec Amateur Title To Junior Championship

Fifteen year-old Christopher Vandette has pulled off the improbable. Just a week after winning the Quebec Junior Boys Golf Championship, the Summerlea Golf Club member has added the Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship to his resume.

Trailing Marc-Oliver Plasse through 54 holes at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario, Vandette posted a steady final round score of 72 while Plasse stumbled to a 77. That earned Vandette the victory by two strokes.

Vandette finished the week at -7 (73-68-68-72), the lowest score of the five players who managed to finish under par for the historic championship.

In doing so he claimed the Outremont Trophy, one of many he has earned in what can be described as a “season for the ages”. In 2017, on top of the Junior Provincial and Men’s Amateur victories, he has also won the CJGA Quebec Open, the Future Links Ontario Championship, and the Optimist Classic Assante.

