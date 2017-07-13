Volunteers Still Needed At Canadian Junior Boys’ Championship

The organizing committee for the Canadian Junior Boys’ Golf Championship is still seeking volunteers. The championship, which will be held at Cataraqui G&CC in Kingston, ON from July 30 (Sunday)-August 3 (Thursday) requires 25-35 more people have a full complement of volunteers and be able to put on the best event possible.

Volunteers can work for as little as a single shift. Every bit helps.

There is an active need for people to take on the following positions:

Walking Scorers (Wednesday – Thursday)

Standard Bearers (Wednesday-Thursday)

Forecaddies (Monday – Thursday)

Drivers (Each Day – Sunday through Thursday)

Volunteer schedules need to be finalized so if you would like to sign up, please do immediately at this link.

If you have any questions please contact the club and they will put you in touch with the Volunteer Services Chairpersons – Jean Wilson and Karen Sauerbrei.