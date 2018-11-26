Vote Now For The 2018 Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards!

The final week is here to vote for the 2018 Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards.

Awarded annually, the Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards are the longest running golf awards of their kind in Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec, and the National Capital.

For almost two decades award-winning golf courses, businesses and professionals have looked to the achievement as something they can be proud as it shows they are making an impact on their customers.

The Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards are selected by our readers , allowing them to vote on the people and places that appeal to them for their outstanding attributes rather than being chosen by us.

You, the reader, knows what makes an impression on you, so you get to choose!

Vote now until November 30, 2018 after which we will tabulate the votes and announce the winners.

Vote here – http://flagstick.com/readers-choice-awards/