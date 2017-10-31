Make Your Opinions Known for the 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards

Votes have been streaming in all year for the 2017 Flagstick Golf Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards for Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec, but now that some courses have been closed for the season, we’re prompting you to get yours in.

As we have for years, we are looking for you to vote on your “favourites” in a various categories – from golf courses and holes to your favourite teaching professionals. As always, our Reader’s Choice Awards are just that, a listing based on the votes of those playing the courses, taking the lessons, and being a customer at the shops. Our staff does not vote; we leave that up to the thousands who submit a ballot each year.

It’s your opinion, your choice.

To have your say (one ballot per person) you can vote at this link.

The deadline for ballots is November 30th, 2017 to allow time for tabulation.

Thanks for voting.