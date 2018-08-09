Weather Clears To Allow Smooth Finish of CJGA Eastern Junior Championship

via Reegan Price, CJGA

Georgetown, ON (August 9, 2018) – After the wet conditions became the story for round two of the CJGA Eastern Junior Championship, presented by TaylorMade. Mother nature was kind to the participants for Thursday’s final round providing nearly perfect conditions for play at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.

Bavake Sihota (Caledon, ON) continued the steady play he had managed during the previous two days of competition, closing with a final round of 1-under-par (70), his second consecutive under par round of the tournament gave him a 3 day total of 210, enough to secure victory over runner-up Conor Gaudet (Kingston, ON). Gaudet who shot 1-over par in his final round finished 3 shots back at 213. Opening round leader Jack Alward (Wasaga Beach, ON) played better on Thursday posting a 5-over-par 76, finishing in a tie for 3rd with Nicholas Adair (Kingston, ON) at 216 for the tournament.

Sihota who played consistent all week, said he stayed focused on minimizing his mistakes with the hope of finishing somewhere near the lead at the end of the week when speaking after the round.

“I just tried to play smart all week, focus on not making too many mistakes, that was my strategy from the start.”

The strategy payed off for Sihota, who made 2 birdies & 7 pars on his front nine to make the turn at 2-under for the day. He would post another birdie on the 11th hole to get to 3-under for the day. The only blemish on his card in the final round was a double-bogey on the tough par-3, 14th hole which led to a 1-over par back nine. It wouldn’t matter however as the score was enough to secure his second win on the CJGA of the 2018 Season.

In the Junior Girls (U19) division, Maggie Hong (Lorraine, QC) went wire to wire to win her division. Hong who began the final round 4 shots ahead of Erin Kim (Toronto, ON) posted her best round of the week, a 5-over-par 76 to finish with a 3-day total of 233. When speaking after her round, the 18 year old credited her long-game with helping to give her the advantage over the rest of the field this week.

“To be honest my putting really struggled this week but my long game was good. I don’t think I really missed any of my drives this week, which is helpful.”

Kim, who posted an 81 in her final round, finished 9 shots back of the lead at 242. Shehna Akbary (Barrie, ON) and Rozlyn Rooke (Milton, ON) both finished in a tie for third at 248.

Aurora, Ontario’s Ryan Somerville who took the early tournament lead in the Bantam Boy’s (U15) division after a 71 in the opening round would also manage to close out the tournament in first place, posting a 76 in his final round for a 3-day total of 218. The score was enough to give him a 10 shot margin of victory over Michael Weber (Burlington, ON) who finished at 228. Luca Cimoroni (Toronto, ON) played hard in the final round, managing to post a 2-over-par 73, to vault him into a solo third place finish at 229 for the tournament.

In the Bantam Girls (U15) division, Ella Weber continued her charge up the leaderboard that began in yesterday’s round. The Burlington, Ontario resident posted an 81 in the final round for a 3-day total of 240. The score would prove to be enough to earn her the title after Annie Wanying Yu (Richmond Hill, ON) faltered with an 88 in the final round, finishing 5 shots back at 245 for the tournament.

Final Leaderboards