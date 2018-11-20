Who Is Eligible For The PGA TOUR Champions in 2019 & 2020?

With the finals of PGA TOUR Champions qualifying set to begin in a couple weeks it brought to mind the fact that there are many fine players that will be soon to be eligible to play on the circuit. So, we delved into it and thanks to the PGA TOUR media staff, came up with a list of players who you might recognize (including a Canadian).

Here is the list for the next two years with their corresponding birth dates as they will eligible once they reach 50 years of age.

2019

Shaun Micheel (January 5, 1969)

David Berganio, Jr. (January 14, 1969)

Ken Duke (January 29, 1969)

Retief Goosen (February 3, 1969)

Chris Smith (April 15, 1969)

Michael Clark, II (May 4, 1969)

Dicky Pride (July 15, 1969)

Frank Lickliter, II (July 28, 1969)

Brett Quigley (August 18, 1969)

Shigeki Maruyama (September 12, 1969)

Angel Cabrera (September 12, 1969)

Rod Pampling (September 23, 1969)

Ernie Els (October 17, 1969)

Paul Stankowski (December 2, 1969)

Dean Wilson (December 17, 1969)

2020

Tim Herron (February 6, 1970)

Cameron Beckman (February 15, 1970)

Shane Bertsch (March 30, 1970)

Jim Furyk (May 12, 1970)

Mike Weir (May 12, 1970)

K.J. Choi (May 19, 1970)

Phil Mickelson (June 16, 1970)

Tom Scherrer (July 20, 1970)

Jonathan Kaye (August 2, 1970)

Rich Beem (August 24, 1970)

Andre Stolz (October 5, 1970)