WILKIE AND HWANG CLAIM THE ONTARIO PEEWEE (U13) GIRLS AND BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wasaga Beach, ON — The final round of the Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship got underway Tuesday morning under scattered showers and brisk winds from the scenic Marlwood G&CC. When the final putt rolled in, two days of very fun and exciting youth golf showcased some incredible emerging talent in Ontario.

The Peewee Girls side saw Bridget Wilkie (Bayview G&CC) take charge of the leaderboard, building a very large lead and running away with it on the back nine with some great play. Wilkie would shoot an impressive +1 (72) today to take the championship by 10 strokes. Coming in second place was Alexa Ouellet (Credit Valley G&CC) who shot a +13 (84) on the day. Tied for the bronze medal were Lea Lemieux (Timberwolf GC) and Hannah Lee (Cambridge GC). Lemieux shot a tidy +7 (78) while Lee carded a +16 (87).

Over on the Peewee Boys side, day one leader Jordan Hwang (York Downs G&CC) led early on, only to lose the lead briefly to Luke Smith (Thornhill GC), but then recover and hang on down the stretch. Hwang fired a +2 (73), his identical score as day one to capture the trophy by two strokes over Smith and Manav Bharani (Brampton GC). Smith shot a +3 (74) while Bharani fired a +4 (75). In fourth place was Gabriel Yazdani (London Hunt &CC) who carded a +3 (74) on his final round.

Golf Ontario strongly supports the development of Junior Golfers through our many initiatives that help Grow the Game! We enjoy being able to host championships like the Peewee Girls’ and Boys’ Championships to develop the talent of Junior Golfers in Ontario. Through participating in our events, we hope that junior golfers learn values that will help build them as golfers, and citizens for years to come.” – Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario

Golf Ontario would like to thank Marlwood G&CC, along with their staff and volunteers for hosting the event. Thanks also to the Golf Ontario volunteers for their continued support of golf in the province.

Marlwood G&CC, the host course was built in 1928. Originally 9 holes changing over time most recently accommodating a modern housing development now boasts 18 fun holes. It is known as the favorite choice for many of the locals due to the mix of scenery, challenge and playability.

