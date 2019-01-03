Wilson Signs Gary Woodland To Multi-Year Equipment Deal

After being spotted playing Wilson Staff prototype irons at the Hero World Challenge at the end of November it was easy to discern that Gary Woodland might have more than a passing interest in the product.

That was confirmed today as the PGA TOUR sets to kick off their 2019 campaign and Wilson announced that the big hitting Woodland has sign a multi-year deal with the company.

Three-time TOUR winner will embark on his new year of play by using the company’s Wilson Staff prototype blades and a V4 utility iron.

He will continue to test the Cortex driver, the winner of the recent Golf Channel Driver vs Driver 2 competition. Sources outside of the company, including the manufacturer of his preferred driver shaft, confirm this.

The addition of the popular Woodland is a boon for Wilson as they look to gain market share in a highly competitive environment.

In a release Wilson Golf President Tim Clarke related, “As the Wilson brand continues to gain momentum in the golf space, we are thrilled to have a player of Gary’s stature join the team. We want players that are athletes at heart and who want to be involved in the brand both on and off the course. We think Gary is a perfect fit for the culture of innovation and excellence we’re building at Wilson.”

While very generic, Woodland himself provided a quote for the company’s released statement on the agreement.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Wilson after working with them extensively the last few months. Their premium line of clubs and high-quality equipment will be integral as I continue to elevate my game.”