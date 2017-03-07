Win Tickets To Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo

The 2017 Ottawa Gatineau Golf Expo starts this Friday (12-8) at the EY Centre in Ottawa. The show runs Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 (9-5).
We gave away tickets on Twitter (follow us there @flagstick) and Facebook ( Facebook.com/Flagstick ) earlier this week but we’re back to Flagstick.com to give away our final 4 pairs of 2017 Ottawa Gatineau Golf Expo Tickets.
Reply below with the name of your dream golf destination. We’ll choose four random people by 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 and each will receive a pair of tickets to the show.
If you don’t win our readers can always use discount code VPC#1 for 4 dollars off admission when you buy them IN ADVANCE from the show website http://ottawa.golfexpos.ca/
Fort Lauderdale or Hollywood golf club Florida for a week Thank you
Pebble Beach
Arizona
The Old Course at St. Andrews
Scotland
Scotland, Ireland!!
Allen McGee….AUGUSTA
Kapalua HI
New Zealand
Genny McMillan
Pine Lakes Golf Course, Jekyll Island, Georgia
Great Golf Course Thank you
Highland Links, CB…of course
Cabot Cliffs
Cabot Cliffs
Scotland / Ireland
Myrtle Beach courses
Augusta!!!!!
Pebble beach!
Predator Ridge – Ridge course
Cabot Links
Maui, Hawaii
Pebble Beach
Pine Valley
St Andrew’s. Oh how I dream of playing there
South-West Ireland. And if that falls through, I’d love to go back to Hawaii.
Albufeira, Portugal
Thanks to all that entered. Congratulations to Chris Fox, Genny McMillan, Lyne Gendron, and David Ibit who have each won a pair of tickets to the Ottawa Gatineau Golf Expo at the EY Centre on March 10/11. You tickets will be available at show office (Will Call) as of Friday morning. They are valid for either day of the show.