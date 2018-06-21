Windsor Championship Completes Sponsor Exemption List

The list of six local sponsor exemptions for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Windsor Championship is now complete.

After announcing five invitees to the field on June 15th, the slate was filled out on Thursday as former Team Canada member Garrett Rank was revealed as the last piece of the puzzle. It came as Rank was concluding a victory in the Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Burlington Golf & Country Club. The Elmira, Ontario native and full-time NHL referee is coming off an appearance at the 118th United States Open Championship where he proved to be a media darling.

The previously announced five players that Rank will join in Windsor on July 5-8 at the Ambassador Golf Club will be Thomas DeMarco of Windsor, David Byrne of Windsor, Matt Hill of Sarnia, Kyle Mueller of Watkinsville, GA and Christian DiMarco of Longwood, Florida.

DeMarco, who resides in LaSalle, is currently a junior at Northern Illinois. DeMarco’s name would be familiar to many Windsorites as he has performed well locally on the Jamieson Tour, as well as winning the WOSSA Championship in 2016. DeMarco also made a good run at the Ontario Amateur Championship, shooting an opening round 64 and finishing the tournament in a tie for 21st at Ambassador Golf Club in 2017.

Byrne, who resides in Essex, is a former Big Break winner and past member of the Mackenzie Tour. Byrne currently works as an assistant golf professional at Beach Grove Golf & Country Club, where he continues to hone his game in hopes of one day returning to playing professional golf full-time. Byrne thrilled local crowds the last time the Mackenzie Tour was in Windsor and hopes to do the same this time.

Hill, who grew up in Forest, Ontario, now resides in Jupiter, FL where he is pursuing his dream of playing on the PGA TOUR. Hill is a former NCAA individual champion and holds the record for most wins (9) by an individual in one season on the NCAA circuit. Hill is a former member of both the Web.com Tour and Mackenzie Tour where he was the tour’s player of the year in 2012.

Mueller, who recently completed his senior year at the University of Michigan, hails from Watkinsville, GA. and just recently turned professional. Mueller plans to make his professional debut in Windsor. The Wolverine won five times during his collegiate career and was named First Team Big 10 Conference three-years in a row and was also a semi-finalist for the prestigious Jack Nicklaus award.

DiMarco, who hails from Longwood, FL, is the son to PGA TOUR player Chris DiMarco. The younger DiMarco plans to follow in the footsteps of his father, who also started his career on the Mackenzie Tour, winning the player of the year trophy in 1992. DiMarco is coming off a stellar senior year at the University of South Florida where he picked up an individual victory and was a unanimous All-Conference selection. Christian is a non-exempt member of the Mackenzie Tour.