Winners Declared at OVGA Ethel Ferguson Competition

by Dianne Illingworth, OVGA

Perth, Ontario – The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Ethel Ferguson team matches event was introduced to reward the ladies that volunteer at the club level to run their events and promote golf for other women.

The winning team at the 2018 matches on Monday, August 7 at Perth Golf Course with 69 points was from Mississippi GC represented by Josee Biggs, Judy Hunter and Colleen Seabrook. The runner-up was the team from Greensmere with 62 points being represented by Heather MacDougall, Sherry Rodenkirch and Jill Weitzell. Three teams tied for third with 61 points.

Special mentions for the day were Ann Burns of Hylands a hole in one on the third hole, and the high point achiever with 30 points was Kim Leclair of the Ottawa Hunt Club who had her best game ever!

