World Golf Hall of Fame Names Finalists For 2019 Induction Class

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (October 2, 2018) – The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum released the names of 15 finalists who will be considered for class enshrinement in 2019. The list of finalists includes men and women representing four different countries, and consists of candidates from the following four categories: Male Competitor, Female Competitor, Lifetime Achievement and Veterans. The Class of 2019 to be announced on October 10th

Below is the list of finalists (listed alphabetically by category).

Male Competitor (4)

Retief Goosen, South Africa

Graham Marsh, Australia

Corey Pavin, United States

Hal Sutton, United States

Female Competitor (5)

Susie Maxwell Berning, United States

Beverly Hanson, United States

Sandra Palmer, United States

Dottie Pepper, United States

Jan Stephenson, Australia

Lifetime Achievement (3)

Peggy Kirk Bell, United States

Billy Payne, United States

Dennis Walters, United States

Veterans (3)

Jim Ferrier, Australia

Catherine Lacoste, France

Calvin Peete, United States

The list of finalists was handed down by a Selection Sub-Committee comprised of 20 individuals, including six World Golf Hall of Fame Members: Donna Caponi Byrnes, Juli Inkster, Hale Irwin, Nick Price, Curtis Strange and Karrie Webb. This group was responsible for overseeing the vetting process that commenced in June and culminated with the Sub-Committee’s selection of finalists that will be presented to the Selection Commission.

“The Selection Sub-Committee had a big task to complete, and every member is to be commended for their effort and commitment in choosing the 15 best candidates,” said Jack Peter, President of the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum. “We are proud of the energy and thoroughness of the voting system and eagerly await the final results, which will be announced on October 10th.”

Before gaining consideration, each finalist met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or by significant contributions to the game.

The Selection Commission, Co-Chaired by Hall of Fame Members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam will assemble next week to discuss the merits and vote on the 15 finalists. Additionally, all living Hall of Fame Members provided personal input to the Selection Commission as it relates to the group of finalists.

To be inducted, an individual must receive approval from at least 75% of the Selection Commission. This group will ultimately elect the Class of 2019, which will be inducted in Pebble Beach, California on Monday, June 10, 2019, the week of the men’s U.S. Open Championship. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea.