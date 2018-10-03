World Golf Hall of Fame Names Finalists For 2019 Induction Class

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (October 2, 2018) – The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum released the names of 15 finalists who will be considered for class enshrinement in 2019. The list of finalists includes men and women representing four different countries, and consists of candidates from the following four categories: Male Competitor, Female Competitor, Lifetime Achievement and Veterans. The Class of 2019 to be announced on October 10th
Below is the list of finalists (listed alphabetically by category).
Male Competitor (4)
Retief Goosen, South Africa
Graham Marsh, Australia
Corey Pavin, United States
Hal Sutton, United States
Female Competitor (5)
Susie Maxwell Berning, United States
Beverly Hanson, United States
Sandra Palmer, United States
Dottie Pepper, United States
Jan Stephenson, Australia
Lifetime Achievement (3)
Peggy Kirk Bell, United States
Billy Payne, United States
Dennis Walters, United States
Veterans (3)
Jim Ferrier, Australia
Catherine Lacoste, France
Calvin Peete, United States
The list of finalists was handed down by a Selection Sub-Committee comprised of 20 individuals, including six World Golf Hall of Fame Members: Donna Caponi Byrnes, Juli Inkster, Hale Irwin, Nick Price, Curtis Strange and Karrie Webb. This group was responsible for overseeing the vetting process that commenced in June and culminated with the Sub-Committee’s selection of finalists that will be presented to the Selection Commission.
“The Selection Sub-Committee had a big task to complete, and every member is to be commended for their effort and commitment in choosing the 15 best candidates,” said Jack Peter, President of the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum. “We are proud of the energy and thoroughness of the voting system and eagerly await the final results, which will be announced on October 10th.”
Before gaining consideration, each finalist met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or by significant contributions to the game.
The Selection Commission, Co-Chaired by Hall of Fame Members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam will assemble next week to discuss the merits and vote on the 15 finalists. Additionally, all living Hall of Fame Members provided personal input to the Selection Commission as it relates to the group of finalists.
To be inducted, an individual must receive approval from at least 75% of the Selection Commission. This group will ultimately elect the Class of 2019, which will be inducted in Pebble Beach, California on Monday, June 10, 2019, the week of the men’s U.S. Open Championship. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea.