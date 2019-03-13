World’s Largest Golf Complex Signs On To Promote Women’s Golf

Witnessed by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam, Tenniel Chu, Vice Chairman of the Mission Hills Group recently signed a ‘Women in Golf Charter’ which pledges a continued commitment by the world’s largest golf facility to supporting women’s golf in China.

The signing took place during the ninth ANNIKA Invitational at Mission Hills Shenzhen in southern China, one of two Mission Hills locations spanning 40 square kilometres and 22 golf courses.

Launched in 2011 as the first international all-girls event in China, the ANNIKA Invitational is one of a wide range of golf development initiatives at Mission Hills which have established the family-owned group as a pioneer in the China golf industry and a champion for women’s and girls’ golf across the Asia Pacific region since 1992.

The pledge was signed by Mission Hills in support of The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter launched last May, part of the global governing body’s drive to increase the number of women and girls participating in golf and to encourage more opportunities for women to work in the sport.