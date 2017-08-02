What's New?

Xiao Leads Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot

August 2, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Susan Xiao (Photo: Golf Canada)

(Golf Canada) OTTAWA, Ont. – Surrey, B.C., native Susan Xiao carded a 2-under-par 70 to lead by a stroke after round one of the Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot Golf and Country Club.

After playing a longer course at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at Cutten Fields in Guelph, Ont., last week Xiao took advantage of the shorter layout today at Camelot.

“I don’t need to hit my driver really hard to get the distance I need,” said Xiao. “I need to make sure it’s straight and not in the rough because the rough here is pretty hard to hit out of.”

Birdies on No. 13 and 15 got Xiao to 3 under par for the day, before a bogey on No. 18 dropped her back to 2 under par.

The 15-year-old isn’t going to let a bogey finish steal away the momentum of a strong opening round.

“2 under is pretty good, there is nothing to complain about. I’ll just keep it up and play welltomorrow,” added Xiao.

Xiao has already tasted the winners circle this season, winning the Maple Leaf Junior Tour – Vancouver Championship in March and she was T3 at the Future Links, driven by Acura Pacific Championship in May.

Ellie Szeryk from London, Ont., and Mathilde Denicourt, of St-Cesaire, Que., fired matching rounds of 71 to sit a stroke back of Xiao in a tie for second.

Szeryk – the 2017 Investors Group Ontario Junior Girls Champion – was 4 under par through eight holes but a bogey on No. 9 and a triple on No. 11 put her back to even par. She battled back to post at 71 (-1).

“I’m not crazy happy with my round,” said Szeryk. “But I’m happy I fought back a bit. I hope to be more consistent tomorrow.”

Denicourt teed off in the morning wave and was the early clubhouse leader at 1 under par. The 15-year-old was happy with her scrambling in round one.

“My putting was good today, I saved a couple up and downs so I was happy with that,” said Denicourt. “The rest of the week I’ll do the same thing I did today and take things shot-by-shot.”

Team Canada Development Squad member Mary Parsons carded an even-par 72 in round one and is part of a group of five golfers in a tie for fourth.

Like Szeryk, Parsons rebounded from adversity in her opening round. She made a quadruple-bogey on her second hole of the day, but the 18-year-old used her experience to remain calm making five more birdies the rest of the round to stay in contention.

“After that I was thinking in my head there are plenty of holes left, stay patient and the putts will drop,” said Parsons. “Especially being my last junior tournament, I wanted to stay patient and have no regrets out on the course.”

Parsons’ Development Squad teammate Hannah Lee is T9 at 1 over par after an opening round 71.

12-year-old Alexa Wingnean of Alberta recorded her first career hole-in-one on No. 7 in the opening round en route to carding a 16-over-par 88 to sit in a tie for 92nd.

Team Ontario is leading the inter-provincial team competition at 1 under par by two strokes over Team B.C.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Canada Susan Xiao  Surrey, BC 8:14a * -2 70 70
T2 Canada Mathilde Denicourt  St-Cesaire, QC 1:47p * -1 71 71
T2 Canada Ellie Szeryk  London, ON 8:25a -1 71 71
T4 Canada Angela Zhang  Vancouver, BC 12:52p E 72 72
T4 Canada Emily Zhu  Richmond Hill, ON 8:03a E 72 72
T4 Canada Mary Parsons  Delta, BC 8:25a * E 72 72
T4 Canada Alisha Lau  Richmond, BC 8:25a E 72 72
T4 Canada Jasmine Ly  Windsor, ON 9:09a E 72 72
T9 Canada Euna Han  Coquitlam, BC 1:36p +1 73 73
T9 Canada Hannah Lee  Surrey, BC 8:03a +1 73 73
T9 Hong Kong Vivian Lee  Hong Kong 8:36a * +1 73 73
T9 Canada Karen Zhang  Richmond, BC 8:36a +1 73 73
T13 Canada Chaewon Baek  Langley, BC 12:52p * +2 74 74
T13 Canada Cassidy Laidlaw  Calgary, AB 1:36p * +2 74 74
T13 Canada Kate (Dahye) Choi  Surrey, BC 1:36p * +2 74 74
T13 Brazil Esther Subin Lee  Maple Ridge, BC 8:14a +2 74 74
T13 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Toronto, ON 8:14a +2 74 74
T13 New Zealand Momoka Kobori  New Zealand 8:25a * +2 74 74
T13 Canada Céleste Dao  Notre-Dame-de-L’Île-Perrot, QC 8:25a +2 74 74
T20 Canada Emma (Hyeji) Yang  Langley, BC 12:30p +3 75 75
T20 Canada Akari Hayashi  Victoria, BC 1:25p * +3 75 75
T20 Canada Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Maple, ON 1:36p +3 75 75
T20 Canada Phoebe Yue  West Vancouver, BC 1:36p +3 75 75
T24 Canada Zhiying Zhou  Niagara Falls, ON 12:41p +4 76 76
T24 Canada Monet Chun  Richmond Hill, ON 8:36a * +4 76 76
T26 Canada Victoria Zheng  Markham, ON 1:03p * +5 77 77
T26 Canada Hailey McLaughlin  Markham, ON 1:25p * +5 77 77
T26 Canada Cynthia Zhao  Toronto, ON 1:25p +5 77 77
T26 Canada Melany Chong  Mississauga, ON 2:09p * +5 77 77
T26 Canada Camryn Roadley  Winnipeg, MB 7:52a * +5 77 77
T26 Canada Sarah-Eve Rheaume  Québec, QC 8:03a +5 77 77
T26 Canada Victoria Liu  Vancouver, BC 8:36a * +5 77 77
T26 Canada Tiana Cruz  Richmond Hill, ON 8:47a +5 77 77
T34 Canada Mu Chen (Angel) Lin  Surrey, BC 1:03p * +6 78 78
T34 Canada Catherine Zhang  Toronto, ON 1:58p * +6 78 78
T36 Canada Rebecca (Lu Yang) Jiang  Langley, BC 12:30p * +7 79 79
T36 Canada Raesa Sheikh  Markham, ON 12:30p +7 79 79
T36 Canada Lory Paradis  Blainville, QC 1:03p +7 79 79
T36 Canada Taylor Stone  Calgary, AB 1:14p +7 79 79
T36 China JiaYin Liu  Kitchener, ON 1:47p +7 79 79
T36 Canada Heather McLean  Port Williams, NS 7:41a +7 79 79
T36 Canada Katy Rutherford  Calgary, AB 8:14a * +7 79 79
T36 Canada Emily Ward  Niagara Falls, ON 8:36a +7 79 79
T36 Canada Elizabeth Blier  St. Bruno, QC 9:09a +7 79 79
T45 Canada Ashley Chow  North York, ON 12:52p * +8 80 80
T45 Canada Haley Yerxa  Ottawa, ON 1:25p +8 80 80
T45 Canada Lauren Bevan  Pickering, ON 1:47p * +8 80 80
T45 Canada Jennifer Gu  West Vancouver, BC 1:58p * +8 80 80
T45 Canada Kehler Koss  Calgary, AB 7:52a +8 80 80
T45 Canada Brigitte Thibault  Rosemère, QC 8:14a +8 80 80
T45 Canada Audrey Paradis  Blainville, QC 8:25a * +8 80 80
T45 Canada Kelly Hellman  Nelson, BC 8:47a * +8 80 80
T53 Canada Taylor Simoneau  St. Catharines, ON 12:30p * +9 81 81
T53 Canada Shania Remandaban  Coquitlam, BC 1:25p +9 81 81
T53 Canada Delana Basanisi  Mississauga, ON 1:36p * +9 81 81
T56 Canada Sharmaine Rapisura  Calgary, AB 12:30p * +10 82 82
T56 Canada Élizabeth Labbé  Lévis, QC 12:41p * +10 82 82
T56 Canada Dylann Armstrong  North Gower, ON 12:52p * +10 82 82
T56 Canada Claire Lovan  Surrey, BC 1:47p * +10 82 82
T56 Canada Adele Chun  Richmond Hill, ON 2:20p +10 82 82
T56 Canada Alicia Easthope  St. Albert, AB 8:47a * +10 82 82
T56 Canada Kristen Giles  Georgetown, ON 8:47a +10 82 82
T56 Canada Amy Ehlert  Maple Ridge, BC 8:58a * +10 82 82
T64 Canada Kiley Rodrigues  Kingston, ON 12:41p * +11 83 83
T64 Canada Vanessa Chychrun  Aurora, ON 1:03p +11 83 83
T64 Canada Leah John  Vancouver, BC 1:14p +11 83 83
T64 Canada Emily Xu  Burnaby, BC 1:47p +11 83 83
T64 Canada Brooke MacKinnon  Chatham, ON 2:09p * +11 83 83
T64 Canada Bobbi Uhl  Erickson, MB 7:41a * +11 83 83
T64 Canada Chloe Currie  Mississauga, ON 8:14a * +11 83 83
T64 Canada Emily Romancew  Pierrefonds, QC 8:36a +11 83 83
T64 Canada Shirin Anjarwalla  Nanaimo, BC 8:47a +11 83 83
T73 Canada Sandee Park  West Vancouver, BC 12:41p * +12 84 84
T73 Canada Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Brampton, ON 12:52p +12 84 84
T73 Canada Sukriti Harjai  Niagara Falls, ON 1:14p +12 84 84
T73 Canada Yasmine Daoud  Pierrefonds, QC 1:58p * +12 84 84
T73 Canada Kayli Melissa  Parksville, BC 1:58p +12 84 84
T73 Canada Laura Wesselius  Intervale, NB 7:30a +12 84 84
T73 Canada Kiley MacDonald  Bedford, NS 8:47a * +12 84 84
T73 Canada Sara Cumby  Canaan, NS 8:58a +12 84 84
T81 Canada Sophia Bian  Vancouver, BC 1:03p +13 85 85
T81 Canada Natalie Chu  Vancouver, BC 1:14p * +13 85 85
T81 Canada Lexie McKay  Aurora, ON 1:14p * +13 85 85
T81 Canada Tillie Claggett  Calgary, AB 7:30a +13 85 85
T85 Canada Mackenzie Morrison  Toronto, ON 12:41p +14 86 86
T85 Canada Sydney Scraba  Calgary, AB 1:14p * +14 86 86
T85 Canada Haley Baker  Halifax, NS 7:30a +14 86 86
T85 Canada Taylor Cormier  Corner Brook, NL 7:52a * +14 86 86
T85 Canada Kaitlyn Wingnean  Edmonton, AB 8:58a * +14 86 86
T90 Canada Stephanie Chelack  Calgary, AB 12:30p +15 87 87
T90 Canada Alicia Henault  St-Guillaume, QC 8:03a * +15 87 87
T92 Canada Hannah MacNeil  Shaunavon, SK 7:41a * +16 88 88
T92 Canada Annabelle Ackroyd  Calgary, AB 7:41a +16 88 88
T92 Canada Samantha Copeland  Calgary, AB 8:58a +16 88 88
T92 Canada Alexa Wingnean  Edmonton, AB 9:20a +16 88 88
T96 Canada Lauren Zaretsky  Thornhill, ON 1:03p * +17 89 89
T96 Canada Laura Jones  Moncton, NB 7:52a +17 89 89
T96 Canada Sarah Gallagher  Burlington, ON 8:58a * +17 89 89
T99 Canada Chloe Sies  Melville, SK 7:52a * +18 90 90
T99 Canada Meghan McLean  Port Williams, NS 7:52a +18 90 90
T101 Canada Elaine Giantsopoulos  Richmond Hill, ON 1:58p +19 91 91
T101 Canada Sienna Kraus  Maple Ridge, BC 2:09p +19 91 91
T101 Canada Karianne Lefebvre  Ottawa, ON 2:20p * +19 91 91
104 Korea, Republic Of Jayla Yoonji Kang  Surrey, BC 2:09p * +20 92 92
T105 Canada Jessica Marks  Calgary, AB 12:41p +21 93 93
T105 Canada Sarah Holt  Waterville, NB 7:41a +21 93 93
T105 Canada Abbey Baker  Halifax, NS 8:03a * +21 93 93
T105 Canada Laura Wong  West Vancouver, BC 8:58a +21 93 93
T109 Canada Megan MacGregor-Coste  Gatineau, QC 1:58p +22 94 94
T109 Canada Julie Gauvin  Dieppe, NB 9:09a * +22 94 94
T111 Canada Sarah-Maud Longchamps  Lévis, QC 2:20p * +23 95 95
T111 Canada Mikyla Albert  Selkirk, MB 2:20p +23 95 95
T111 Canada Maddy Pytura  Ottawa, ON 8:03a * +23 95 95
T111 Canada Mackenzie Deveau  Moncton, NB 9:20a * +23 95 95
T115 Canada Alexandra Schmidt  Regina, SK 7:30a * +24 96 96
T115 Canada Athena Zeng  Vancouver, BC 9:20a * +24 96 96
T117 Canada Chelsea Fracke  Kanata, ON 9:09a +25 97 97
T117 Canada Madison Barber  Bath, ON 9:20a * +25 97 97
T119 Canada Kayla Burke  Port Colborne, ON 12:52p +26 98 98
T119 Canada Abby White  Simcoe, ON 2:20p * +26 98 98
T119 Canada Kate Gregoire  Ste Anne, MB 7:30a * +26 98 98
T119 Canada Andreanne Laforest Allard  Chicoutimi, QC 9:09a * +26 98 98
123 Canada Danielle Cumby  Canaan, NS 9:20a +27 99 99
124 Canada Isabella Landry  Manotick, ON 2:20p +29 101 101
125 Canada Sarah Grieve  Saskatoon, SK 2:09p +30 102 102
126 Canada Sasha Baker  Dunnville, ON 9:09a * +31 103 103
127 Canada Gabrielle Landriault  Cornwall, ON 2:09p +32 104 104
128 Canada Jacqueline Giles  Georgetown, ON 9:20a +34 106 106
129 Canada Paige Hickey  Corner Brook, NL 7:41a * +40 112 112

