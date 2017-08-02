Xiao Leads Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot

(Golf Canada) OTTAWA, Ont. – Surrey, B.C., native Susan Xiao carded a 2-under-par 70 to lead by a stroke after round one of the Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot Golf and Country Club.
After playing a longer course at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at Cutten Fields in Guelph, Ont., last week Xiao took advantage of the shorter layout today at Camelot.
“I don’t need to hit my driver really hard to get the distance I need,” said Xiao. “I need to make sure it’s straight and not in the rough because the rough here is pretty hard to hit out of.”
Birdies on No. 13 and 15 got Xiao to 3 under par for the day, before a bogey on No. 18 dropped her back to 2 under par.
The 15-year-old isn’t going to let a bogey finish steal away the momentum of a strong opening round.
“2 under is pretty good, there is nothing to complain about. I’ll just keep it up and play welltomorrow,” added Xiao.
Xiao has already tasted the winners circle this season, winning the Maple Leaf Junior Tour – Vancouver Championship in March and she was T3 at the Future Links, driven by Acura Pacific Championship in May.
Ellie Szeryk from London, Ont., and Mathilde Denicourt, of St-Cesaire, Que., fired matching rounds of 71 to sit a stroke back of Xiao in a tie for second.
Szeryk – the 2017 Investors Group Ontario Junior Girls Champion – was 4 under par through eight holes but a bogey on No. 9 and a triple on No. 11 put her back to even par. She battled back to post at 71 (-1).
“I’m not crazy happy with my round,” said Szeryk. “But I’m happy I fought back a bit. I hope to be more consistent tomorrow.”
Denicourt teed off in the morning wave and was the early clubhouse leader at 1 under par. The 15-year-old was happy with her scrambling in round one.
“My putting was good today, I saved a couple up and downs so I was happy with that,” said Denicourt. “The rest of the week I’ll do the same thing I did today and take things shot-by-shot.”
Team Canada Development Squad member Mary Parsons carded an even-par 72 in round one and is part of a group of five golfers in a tie for fourth.
Like Szeryk, Parsons rebounded from adversity in her opening round. She made a quadruple-bogey on her second hole of the day, but the 18-year-old used her experience to remain calm making five more birdies the rest of the round to stay in contention.
“After that I was thinking in my head there are plenty of holes left, stay patient and the putts will drop,” said Parsons. “Especially being my last junior tournament, I wanted to stay patient and have no regrets out on the course.”
Parsons’ Development Squad teammate Hannah Lee is T9 at 1 over par after an opening round 71.
12-year-old Alexa Wingnean of Alberta recorded her first career hole-in-one on No. 7 in the opening round en route to carding a 16-over-par 88 to sit in a tie for 92nd.
Team Ontario is leading the inter-provincial team competition at 1 under par by two strokes over Team B.C.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Susan Xiao Surrey, BC
|8:14a *
|-2
|70
|70
|T2
|Mathilde Denicourt St-Cesaire, QC
|1:47p *
|-1
|71
|71
|T2
|Ellie Szeryk London, ON
|8:25a
|-1
|71
|71
|T4
|Angela Zhang Vancouver, BC
|12:52p
|E
|72
|72
|T4
|Emily Zhu Richmond Hill, ON
|8:03a
|E
|72
|72
|T4
|Mary Parsons Delta, BC
|8:25a *
|E
|72
|72
|T4
|Alisha Lau Richmond, BC
|8:25a
|E
|72
|72
|T4
|Jasmine Ly Windsor, ON
|9:09a
|E
|72
|72
|T9
|Euna Han Coquitlam, BC
|1:36p
|+1
|73
|73
|T9
|Hannah Lee Surrey, BC
|8:03a
|+1
|73
|73
|T9
|Vivian Lee Hong Kong
|8:36a *
|+1
|73
|73
|T9
|Karen Zhang Richmond, BC
|8:36a
|+1
|73
|73
|T13
|Chaewon Baek Langley, BC
|12:52p *
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Cassidy Laidlaw Calgary, AB
|1:36p *
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Kate (Dahye) Choi Surrey, BC
|1:36p *
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Esther Subin Lee Maple Ridge, BC
|8:14a
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Sarah Beqaj Toronto, ON
|8:14a
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Momoka Kobori New Zealand
|8:25a *
|+2
|74
|74
|T13
|Céleste Dao Notre-Dame-de-L’Île-Perrot, QC
|8:25a
|+2
|74
|74
|T20
|Emma (Hyeji) Yang Langley, BC
|12:30p
|+3
|75
|75
|T20
|Akari Hayashi Victoria, BC
|1:25p *
|+3
|75
|75
|T20
|Alyssa DiMarcantonio Maple, ON
|1:36p
|+3
|75
|75
|T20
|Phoebe Yue West Vancouver, BC
|1:36p
|+3
|75
|75
|T24
|Zhiying Zhou Niagara Falls, ON
|12:41p
|+4
|76
|76
|T24
|Monet Chun Richmond Hill, ON
|8:36a *
|+4
|76
|76
|T26
|Victoria Zheng Markham, ON
|1:03p *
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Hailey McLaughlin Markham, ON
|1:25p *
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Cynthia Zhao Toronto, ON
|1:25p
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Melany Chong Mississauga, ON
|2:09p *
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Camryn Roadley Winnipeg, MB
|7:52a *
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Sarah-Eve Rheaume Québec, QC
|8:03a
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Victoria Liu Vancouver, BC
|8:36a *
|+5
|77
|77
|T26
|Tiana Cruz Richmond Hill, ON
|8:47a
|+5
|77
|77
|T34
|Mu Chen (Angel) Lin Surrey, BC
|1:03p *
|+6
|78
|78
|T34
|Catherine Zhang Toronto, ON
|1:58p *
|+6
|78
|78
|T36
|Rebecca (Lu Yang) Jiang Langley, BC
|12:30p *
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Raesa Sheikh Markham, ON
|12:30p
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Lory Paradis Blainville, QC
|1:03p
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Taylor Stone Calgary, AB
|1:14p
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|JiaYin Liu Kitchener, ON
|1:47p
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Heather McLean Port Williams, NS
|7:41a
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Katy Rutherford Calgary, AB
|8:14a *
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Emily Ward Niagara Falls, ON
|8:36a
|+7
|79
|79
|T36
|Elizabeth Blier St. Bruno, QC
|9:09a
|+7
|79
|79
|T45
|Ashley Chow North York, ON
|12:52p *
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Haley Yerxa Ottawa, ON
|1:25p
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Lauren Bevan Pickering, ON
|1:47p *
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Jennifer Gu West Vancouver, BC
|1:58p *
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Kehler Koss Calgary, AB
|7:52a
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Brigitte Thibault Rosemère, QC
|8:14a
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Audrey Paradis Blainville, QC
|8:25a *
|+8
|80
|80
|T45
|Kelly Hellman Nelson, BC
|8:47a *
|+8
|80
|80
|T53
|Taylor Simoneau St. Catharines, ON
|12:30p *
|+9
|81
|81
|T53
|Shania Remandaban Coquitlam, BC
|1:25p
|+9
|81
|81
|T53
|Delana Basanisi Mississauga, ON
|1:36p *
|+9
|81
|81
|T56
|Sharmaine Rapisura Calgary, AB
|12:30p *
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Élizabeth Labbé Lévis, QC
|12:41p *
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Dylann Armstrong North Gower, ON
|12:52p *
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Claire Lovan Surrey, BC
|1:47p *
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Adele Chun Richmond Hill, ON
|2:20p
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Alicia Easthope St. Albert, AB
|8:47a *
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Kristen Giles Georgetown, ON
|8:47a
|+10
|82
|82
|T56
|Amy Ehlert Maple Ridge, BC
|8:58a *
|+10
|82
|82
|T64
|Kiley Rodrigues Kingston, ON
|12:41p *
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Vanessa Chychrun Aurora, ON
|1:03p
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Leah John Vancouver, BC
|1:14p
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Emily Xu Burnaby, BC
|1:47p
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Brooke MacKinnon Chatham, ON
|2:09p *
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Bobbi Uhl Erickson, MB
|7:41a *
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Chloe Currie Mississauga, ON
|8:14a *
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Emily Romancew Pierrefonds, QC
|8:36a
|+11
|83
|83
|T64
|Shirin Anjarwalla Nanaimo, BC
|8:47a
|+11
|83
|83
|T73
|Sandee Park West Vancouver, BC
|12:41p *
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Vaijayanti Bharkhada Brampton, ON
|12:52p
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Sukriti Harjai Niagara Falls, ON
|1:14p
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Yasmine Daoud Pierrefonds, QC
|1:58p *
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Kayli Melissa Parksville, BC
|1:58p
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Laura Wesselius Intervale, NB
|7:30a
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Kiley MacDonald Bedford, NS
|8:47a *
|+12
|84
|84
|T73
|Sara Cumby Canaan, NS
|8:58a
|+12
|84
|84
|T81
|Sophia Bian Vancouver, BC
|1:03p
|+13
|85
|85
|T81
|Natalie Chu Vancouver, BC
|1:14p *
|+13
|85
|85
|T81
|Lexie McKay Aurora, ON
|1:14p *
|+13
|85
|85
|T81
|Tillie Claggett Calgary, AB
|7:30a
|+13
|85
|85
|T85
|Mackenzie Morrison Toronto, ON
|12:41p
|+14
|86
|86
|T85
|Sydney Scraba Calgary, AB
|1:14p *
|+14
|86
|86
|T85
|Haley Baker Halifax, NS
|7:30a
|+14
|86
|86
|T85
|Taylor Cormier Corner Brook, NL
|7:52a *
|+14
|86
|86
|T85
|Kaitlyn Wingnean Edmonton, AB
|8:58a *
|+14
|86
|86
|T90
|Stephanie Chelack Calgary, AB
|12:30p
|+15
|87
|87
|T90
|Alicia Henault St-Guillaume, QC
|8:03a *
|+15
|87
|87
|T92
|Hannah MacNeil Shaunavon, SK
|7:41a *
|+16
|88
|88
|T92
|Annabelle Ackroyd Calgary, AB
|7:41a
|+16
|88
|88
|T92
|Samantha Copeland Calgary, AB
|8:58a
|+16
|88
|88
|T92
|Alexa Wingnean Edmonton, AB
|9:20a
|+16
|88
|88
|T96
|Lauren Zaretsky Thornhill, ON
|1:03p *
|+17
|89
|89
|T96
|Laura Jones Moncton, NB
|7:52a
|+17
|89
|89
|T96
|Sarah Gallagher Burlington, ON
|8:58a *
|+17
|89
|89
|T99
|Chloe Sies Melville, SK
|7:52a *
|+18
|90
|90
|T99
|Meghan McLean Port Williams, NS
|7:52a
|+18
|90
|90
|T101
|Elaine Giantsopoulos Richmond Hill, ON
|1:58p
|+19
|91
|91
|T101
|Sienna Kraus Maple Ridge, BC
|2:09p
|+19
|91
|91
|T101
|Karianne Lefebvre Ottawa, ON
|2:20p *
|+19
|91
|91
|104
|Jayla Yoonji Kang Surrey, BC
|2:09p *
|+20
|92
|92
|T105
|Jessica Marks Calgary, AB
|12:41p
|+21
|93
|93
|T105
|Sarah Holt Waterville, NB
|7:41a
|+21
|93
|93
|T105
|Abbey Baker Halifax, NS
|8:03a *
|+21
|93
|93
|T105
|Laura Wong West Vancouver, BC
|8:58a
|+21
|93
|93
|T109
|Megan MacGregor-Coste Gatineau, QC
|1:58p
|+22
|94
|94
|T109
|Julie Gauvin Dieppe, NB
|9:09a *
|+22
|94
|94
|T111
|Sarah-Maud Longchamps Lévis, QC
|2:20p *
|+23
|95
|95
|T111
|Mikyla Albert Selkirk, MB
|2:20p
|+23
|95
|95
|T111
|Maddy Pytura Ottawa, ON
|8:03a *
|+23
|95
|95
|T111
|Mackenzie Deveau Moncton, NB
|9:20a *
|+23
|95
|95
|T115
|Alexandra Schmidt Regina, SK
|7:30a *
|+24
|96
|96
|T115
|Athena Zeng Vancouver, BC
|9:20a *
|+24
|96
|96
|T117
|Chelsea Fracke Kanata, ON
|9:09a
|+25
|97
|97
|T117
|Madison Barber Bath, ON
|9:20a *
|+25
|97
|97
|T119
|Kayla Burke Port Colborne, ON
|12:52p
|+26
|98
|98
|T119
|Abby White Simcoe, ON
|2:20p *
|+26
|98
|98
|T119
|Kate Gregoire Ste Anne, MB
|7:30a *
|+26
|98
|98
|T119
|Andreanne Laforest Allard Chicoutimi, QC
|9:09a *
|+26
|98
|98
|123
|Danielle Cumby Canaan, NS
|9:20a
|+27
|99
|99
|124
|Isabella Landry Manotick, ON
|2:20p
|+29
|101
|101
|125
|Sarah Grieve Saskatoon, SK
|2:09p
|+30
|102
|102
|126
|Sasha Baker Dunnville, ON
|9:09a *
|+31
|103
|103
|127
|Gabrielle Landriault Cornwall, ON
|2:09p
|+32
|104
|104
|128
|Jacqueline Giles Georgetown, ON
|9:20a
|+34
|106
|106
|129
|Paige Hickey Corner Brook, NL
|7:41a *
|+40
|112
|112
Leave a Reply