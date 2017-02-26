Yang Wins LPGA Thailand Event – Canadians Finish Well Back

Amy Yang made no doubt that she was the best player in the field this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

At the event hampered by monsoon-like weather for parts of the week, Yang set a tournament record on her way to winning the event for the second time in three years.

Her final tally of -22 was five strokes clear of her leading competitor, fellow South Korean So Yeon Ryu.

Both Canadians in the field, Alena Sharp and Brooke Henderson, finished the week at even par. They were part of an 8-way tie for 45th place.

Sharp scored 74-71-74-69 for the week while the 19 year-old Henderson tallied 75-70-71-72.

The Tour now heads to Singapore for the HBC Women’s Champions where Ha Na Jang defends the title she won in 2016.