York Downs Golfer Wins Ontario Women’s Amateur

July 15, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Kelsey Sear - Photo: Golf Ontario

(Golf Ontario) CAMBRIDGE – It was an up and down week at the Investors Group Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship for Unionville’s Kelsey Sear. However, when the final score was entered, on July 14 at Galt Country Club, it ended on a high as the York Downs Golf & Country Club member captured the title.

Sear had the opening-round lead but relinquished it during the second day. She ended the third day with a share of the lead and thanks to a two-under (70) during the final round was able to walk away the victor.

Sear began the round well with a birdie on the first hole. She made the turn one-under and remained there until she added another birdie on 15. That brought her to two-under, which is where she finished. She completed the tournament at two-over (69-78-73-70-290).

Afterwards Sear spoke about how she was able to build off her opening round. “After the first round I knew there was still lots of golf to be played. The course suited my eye so I just wanted to play the way I knew I could and enjoy the week.”

For Sear, she attributed her success to her putting. “My speed on the greens was good all week. I had some mishaps during the second round but I knew I was still stroking the ball well the putts just weren’t falling. I knew they would fall and come the next days, they did.”

Sear summed up her excitement and says she is already looking forward to next year. “It was a really great week! I had a blast, this was an awesome course and I will be back to defend the title next year.”

Earning the silver was Ridgeway’s Madeline Marck-Sherk. Marck-Sherk, from Bridgewater Country Club, entered the day with a share of the lead. She started well making the turn at two-under but it was a pair of late bogeys that sealed her fate. She went on to finish the day at one-under (71), and the tournament at three-over (71-71-78-71- 291).

Rounding out the podium with the bronze medal was Mississauga’s Michelle Ruiz. Ruiz, from Diamondback Golf Club, had an even par (72) final round and finished the championship at nine-over (75-74-76-72-297).

Sear, Marck-Sherk and Ruiz all earned the right to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, at Cutten Fields Golf Course in Guelph, July 25-28.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Kelsey Sear  York Downs Golf & Country -2 F +2 69 78 73 70 290
2 Madeline Marck-Sherk  Bridgewater Country Club -1 F +3 71 71 78 71 291
3 Michelle Ruiz  Diamondback Golf Club E F +9 75 74 76 72 297
4 Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Station Creek GC -2 F +10 75 77 76 70 298
T5 Courtney Tolton  Public Player +4 F +12 73 73 78 76 300
T5 Chloe Currie  Mississaugua +3 F +12 73 76 76 75 300
7 Melany Chong  Public Player +3 F +14 77 74 76 75 302
T8 Abbie Anghelescu  Cataraqui Golf & Country E F +15 78 75 78 72 303
T8 Hailey McLaughlin  Cedar Brae GC +1 F +15 75 77 78 73 303
T8 Claire Hernandez  Thornhill Club +3 F +15 79 75 74 75 303
11 Victoria Zheng  Station Creek GC +8 F +16 73 77 74 80 304
T12 Jasmine Ly  Kingsville Golf & Country +4 F +17 74 76 79 76 305
T12 Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country +6 F +17 80 73 74 78 305
14 Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club +3 F +18 73 77 81 75 306
T15 Raesa Sheikh  Cedar Brae GC +2 F +19 75 77 81 74 307
T15 Delana Basanisi  Rattlesnake Point GC +4 F +19 79 76 76 76 307
T15 Annika Haynes  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +4 F +19 77 78 76 76 307
T18 Karyn Lee Ping  Brampton GC E F +20 77 79 80 72 308
T18 Kate Johnston  Brantford G&CC +1 F +20 78 77 80 73 308
T18 Meghan Bennett  Whitevale GC +3 F +20 81 75 77 75 308
T18 Brooke MacKinnon  Maple City Country Club +5 F +20 81 72 78 77 308
T22 Madison Easterbrook  Beverly Golf & Country Cl -4 F +21 78 78 85 68 309
T22 Judith Kyrinis  Thornhill Club +1 F +21 80 77 79 73 309
24 Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC +4 F +22 80 79 75 76 310
25 Alexandra Naumovski  Brampton GC +5 F +23 80 74 80 77 311
T26 Sydney Naro  Public Player +2 F +24 79 81 78 74 312
T26 Diana McDonald  Loyalist CC +4 F +24 80 76 80 76 312
T28 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +4 F +25 78 77 82 76 313
T28 Danielle Sawyer  Dalewood GC +6 F +25 75 82 78 78 313
T28 Samantha Spencer  The Club at North Halton +5 F +25 79 83 74 77 313
T28 Mackenzie Butzer  Maple City Country Club +11 F +25 78 76 76 83 313
T32 Rachel Pollock  Whistle Bear Golf Club +5 F +27 81 79 78 77 315
T32 Monet Chun  The Summit G&CC +9 F +27 71 80 83 81 315
34 Sarah Dunning  Westmount G & CC +1 F +28 82 80 81 73 316
35 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +4 F +29 82 79 80 76 317
36 Sarah Westaway  St. Thomas Golf & Country +6 F +30 81 83 76 78 318
37 Alex Amos  West Haven G & CC +5 F +32 86 77 80 77 320
T38 Sheila McKeen +6 F +33 76 81 86 78 321
T38 Tasha Macdonald  Public Player +8 F +33 85 77 79 80 321
T38 Taylor Simoneau  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +9 F +33 79 81 80 81 321
T38 Emily Ward  Grand Niagara GC +16 F +33 81 79 73 88 321
T42 Jue Wen  Cedar Brae GC +7 F +35 83 80 81 79 323
T42 Lilian Klekner-Alt  Public Player +10 F +35 77 84 80 82 323
T44 Lauren Zaretsky  Ladies GC of Toronto +6 F +36 81 83 82 78 324
T44 Cynthia Zhao  Station Creek GC +13 F +36 81 80 78 85 324
46 Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC +11 F +37 86 79 77 83 325
47 Brooke Sharpe  Whistle Bear Golf Club +6 F +39 81 82 86 78 327
T48 Jennifer Lochhead  Hamilton G & CC +10 F +40 79 86 81 82 328
T48 Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC +11 F +40 80 82 83 83 328
T50 Addison Wallwin  Barrie CC +12 F +43 86 78 83 84 331
T50 Sukriti Harjai  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +11 F +43 82 83 83 83 331
52 Jordon Newlands  Toronto Golf Club +16 F +44 84 81 79 88 332
53 Nicole Gargarella  Lambton Golf & Country Cl +13 F +48 80 86 85 85 336

