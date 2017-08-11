What's New?

Zach Bauchou Finds Success At Canadian Men’s Amateur

August 11, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Zach Bauchou (Credit: Justin Naro/ Golf Canada).

TORONTO, Ont. – Zach Bauchou shot a final round 2-under-par 68 to win the 113th playing of the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at The Toronto Golf Club on August 10.

The 21-year-old from Forest, Va., limited himself to one bogey on the day and made three birdies on the back nine to win the tournament by a single stroke—a victory he has been inching towards all season.

“I’m really honoured and pleased,” Bauchou said, standing next to the 18th green moments before he was awarded the Earl Grey Cup. “I’ve had a really good summer so this caps off the summer and the good playing I’ve had. I finished third twice and I’ve been in the last group both times on those so today, to [start] in the last group and not make many mistakes, was awesome and that was really cool.”

Bauchou played the 18th green conservatively knowing he had a one-shot lead. After putting his approach shot in the middle of the green and putting it to within two feet, he huddled with his caddie and said five words to him.

“Oh, we’re going to California.”

In addition to becoming the 22nd American to claim the title of 2017 Canadian Men’s Amateur champion, Bauchou earned an exemption into the 2017 U.S. Amateur at the Riveria Country Club in Palisades, Calif., from Aug. 14-20.

In addition to participating in the U.S. Amateur Championship, Bauchou earned an exemption to the 2018 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont, and will also be exempt from 2018 U.S. Open Local Qualifying.

Shintaro Ban of San Jose, Calif., shot one of the two low scores of the day with a 66 to move up the leaderboard and into second place at 7 under par. The 21-year-old made the turn at even par before going on a tear and making birdies on hole Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 16.

For much of the afternoon, Ban and Bauchou took turns atop the leaderboard. On the 18th green, Ban had 40 feet left for a birdie that would bring him into a tie for the lead while Bauchou still had two holes to play. Ban’s ball looked promising as it headed toward the hole, ultimately stopping inches from the cup.

“I was just trying to make sure I got the ball there,” said Ban. “I thought I had the right read but it broke a little more than expected. I mean, it was a 40-footer, I can’t ask for much. It was creeping but it just wasn’t enough.”

Napanee, Ontario native Josh Whalen was the low-Canadian of the tournament shooting a 1-under-par 69 during the final round to earn bronze medallist honours.

“I can speak for all the Canadian guys like Matt Williams and Hugo Bernard, in saying that as Canadians we really want to be the ones to take it home,” said Whalen. “Low Canadian isn’t something I thought of at the start but it’s definitely something I’m proud of and speaks to the way I played today.”

After he made a birdie on the 10th hole, Whalen was leading the tournament at 6 under par, but a bogey on No. 15 stretched Bauchou’s lead to three, which proved too much to surmount.

Fifty-four-hole leader Camilo Aguado from Colombia had a rough day after a triple-bogey on the ninth hole derailed his tournament, moving the Colombian down the standings to a T4 finish.

Team Canada National Amateur Squad member and 2016 Hugo Bernard (Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.) started in the final group but shot a 2-over-par 72 to finish tied for fourth.

Earlier in the week Bernard joined with Marc-Olivier Plasse (Mercier, Que.) and Étienne Papineau (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.) to help Team Quebec win the province’s seventh Willingdon Cup inter-provincial team championship.

The Toronto Golf Club played host to the 113th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship alongside Islington Golf Club, who co-hosted the 264-player field during the first 36 holes.

The 2018 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship will be held Aug. 6-9 at Duncan Meadows Golf Resort and Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, in Vancouver Island, B.C.

Full Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points
1 United States Zach Bauchou [TO]  Forest, VA -2 F -8 66 70 68 68 272
2 United States Shintaro Ban [TO]  San Jose, CA -4 F -7 67 67 73 66 273
3 Canada Josh Whalen [TO]  Napanee, ON -1 F -5 67 69 70 69 275 7,440
T4 Colombia Camilo Aguado [TO]  Colombia +3 F -4 66 67 70 73 276
T4 Canada Hugo Bernard [TO]  Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC +2 F -4 66 67 71 72 276 7,040
T6 United States Lee Detmer [TO]  Washington, DC -3 F -3 70 72 68 67 277
T6 Canada Maxwell Sear [TO]  Unionville, ON -1 F -3 72 66 70 69 277 6,640
T8 United States Chase Johnson [TO]  Barberton, OH -2 F -2 72 68 70 68 278
T8 Australia Josh Armstrong [TO]  Australia E F -2 69 69 70 70 278
T8 Canada Matt Williams [TO]  Calgary, AB +2 F -2 69 69 68 72 278 6,213.33
T11 Canada Garrett Rank [TO]  Elmira, ON -3 F -1 68 72 72 67 279 5,700
T11 Canada A.J. Ewart [TO]  Coquitlam, BC +1 F -1 64 72 72 71 279 5,700
T13 United States Ryan Davis [TO]  Berkley Heights, NJ -2 F E 72 69 71 68 280
T13 Canada Sam Meek [TO]  Peterborough, ON -1 F E 70 65 76 69 280 5,280
T13 Canada Jimmy Jones [TO]  Lake Cowichan, BC -1 F E 68 75 68 69 280 5,280
T16 Canada Étienne Papineau [TO]  St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC +1 F +1 68 72 70 71 281 4,640
T16 Canada Joey Savoie [TO]  La Prairie, QC +2 F +1 66 72 71 72 281 4,640
T16 United States C. Tanner Napier [TO]  Paris, TX +5 F +1 69 65 72 75 281
T19 United States Patrick Cover [TO]  Huntersville, NC +1 F +2 71 64 76 71 282
T19 United States Timmy Hildebrand [TO]  Carmel, IN +1 F +2 66 70 75 71 282
T19 Canada Nicholas Ross [TO]  Dundas, ON +3 F +2 69 69 71 73 282 4,160
T22 Canada Marc Casullo [TO]  Aurora, ON -2 F * +3 71 72 72 68 283 3,680
T22 Canada Henry Lee [TO]  Coquitlam, BC -1 F +3 71 71 72 69 283 3,680
T22 Canada Sean Stuart [TO]  Halifax, NS +2 F +3 71 73 67 72 283 3,680
T22 Canada Emmett Oh [TO]  Calgary, AB +4 F +3 74 68 67 74 283 3,680
T22 United States Stratton Nolen [TO]  Austin, TX +9 F +3 69 64 71 79 283
T27 Canada Jake Scarrow [TO]  Dewdney, BC E F +4 70 73 71 70 284 3,200
T27 Canada Eric Flockhart [TO]  Mississauga, ON E F +4 65 74 75 70 284 3,200
T27 Canada Thomas Critch [TO]  Cedar Park, TX E F * +4 72 72 70 70 284 3,200
T27 Canada Zaahidali Nathu [TO]  Richmond, BC +1 F +4 72 69 72 71 284 3,200
T27 Canada Peyton Callens [TO]  Langton, ON +2 F +4 68 73 71 72 284 3,200
T27 United States Chandler Phillips [TO]  Huntsville, TX +3 F +4 68 73 70 73 284
T27 Canada Josiah Dixon [TO]  Bognor, ON +4 F +4 71 69 70 74 284 3,200
34 Canada Johnny Travale [TO]  Stoney Creek, ON -1 F * +5 71 72 73 69 285 2,880
T35 Australia Blake Windred [TO]  Australia +1 F * +6 73 70 72 71 286
T35 United States Henry Westmoreland IV [TO]  Wacissa, FL +4 F +6 72 71 69 74 286
T37 Canada Lawren Rowe [TO]  Victoria, BC +3 F +7 71 73 70 73 287 2,464
T37 United States Blake Wagoner [TO]  Cornelius, NC +3 F +7 73 69 72 73 287
T37 Canada Jeevan Sihota [TO]  Victoria, BC +2 F * +7 74 70 71 72 287 2,464
T37 Canada Austin James [TO]  Bath, ON +4 F +7 68 73 72 74 287 2,464
T37 United States Spencer Soosman [TO]  Westlake Village, CA +1 F * +7 69 73 74 71 287
T42 Canada Brendan MacDougall [TO]  Calgary, AB +3 F * +8 72 69 74 73 288 1,752.80
T42 Canada Kevin Fawcett [TO]  Toronto, ON +3 F * +8 69 74 72 73 288 1,752.80
T42 United States Stoney Crouch [TO]  Mount Juliet, TN +5 F +8 72 67 74 75 288
T42 United States Josh Gliege [TO]  Eagle, ID +3 F * +8 67 71 77 73 288
T42 United States Philip Knowles [TO]  Jacksonville, FL +2 F * +8 69 72 75 72 288
T42 United States Jino Sohn [TO]  Chandler, AZ +7 F +8 69 68 74 77 288
T42 Canada Myles Creighton [TO]  Digby, NS +1 F * +8 70 73 74 71 288 1,752.80
T42 United States Andre Garcia [TO]  Mansfield, TX E F * +8 69 75 74 70 288
T42 Canada Harris Bundy [TO]  Toronto, ON -3 F * +8 72 69 80 67 288 1,752.80
T42 Canada Kaleb Gorbahn [TO]  Smithers, BC -4 F * +8 74 69 79 66 288 1,752.80
52 China Lin Yuxin [TO]  China +6 F +9 66 74 73 76 289
T53 United States Charles Huntzinger [TO]  Duluth, GA +5 F * +10 73 70 72 75 290
T53 Canada Charles-Eric Belanger [TO]  Quebec, QC +5 F * +10 72 71 72 75 290 1,482.29
T53 Canada Max Sekulic [TO]  Rycroft, AB +4 F * +10 72 72 72 74 290 1,482.29
T53 Canada Bruce Tomie [TO]  Bedford, NS +4 F * +10 71 73 72 74 290 1,482.29
T53 Canada Sameer Kalia [TO]  Campbellville, ON +3 F * +10 71 73 73 73 290 1,482.29
T53 United States Graysen Huff [TO]  Eagle, ID +2 F * +10 68 73 77 72 290
T53 Canada Chase Komaromi [TO]  London, ON E F * +10 76 68 76 70 290 1,482.29
60 United States Joshua Seiple [TO]  Castle Rock, CO +4 F * +11 70 70 77 74 291
T61 United States Spencer Painton [TO]  Aurora, CO +3 F * +12 70 74 75 73 292
T61 Canada Aidan Gavey [TO]  Caledonia, ON +2 F * +12 74 70 76 72 292 1,120
T61 Canada Bryce Evon [TO]  Windsor, ON +2 F * +12 73 71 76 72 292 1,120
T64 United States Jake Koppenberg [TO]  Bellingham, WA +10 F +14 70 71 73 80 294
T64 Canada Marc-Olivier Plasse [TO]  Mercier, QC +7 F * +14 69 73 75 77 294 1,020
T66 Canada Taylor Durham [TO]  Vancouver, BC +7 F * +15 70 72 76 77 295 930.67
T66 Canada Mark Coldham [TO]  Ottawa, ON +7 F * +15 72 71 75 77 295 930.67
T66 Canada Joshua Montgomery [TO]  Ancaster, ON +2 F * +15 69 74 80 72 295 930.67
T69 Australia Daniel Gale [TO]  Australia +10 F * +16 72 68 76 80 296
T69 Canada Jack Wood [TO]  Banff, AB +4 F * +16 75 69 78 74 296 840
T69 Canada Luke Moser [TO]  Waterloo, ON +3 F * +16 71 73 79 73 296 840
72 Canada Thomas Code [TO]  Dorchester, ON +7 F * +18 76 68 77 77 298 720
73 Canada Chad Watts Denyes [TO]  Hamilton, ON +9 F * +20 73 71 77 79 300 640
T74 Canada Andrew Chin [TO]  Honolulu, HI +9 F * +22 72 71 80 79 302 520
T74 Canada Benjamin Farrington [TO]  Fort McMurray, AB +7 F * +22 74 66 85 77 302 520

