Zheng and Presutti Dominate at AJGA/CJGA Championship

(Bath, Ontario) – For the 4th time the Canadian Junior Golf Association co-hosted an American Junior Golf Association in Canada and the result was some spectacular play over 54 holes. The field was made up of players from four countries, six Canadian provinces, and eleven U.S. states.

Victoria Zheng of Markham and Jacob Presutti of Brampton dominated their categories on the way to victory at the Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario, ending on August 16th. It was the first AJGA victories for each of the young golfers.

Zheng, just 14, was competing in just her 6th ever AJGA event and she made it a memorable one. A bogey-free final round of 65 (7 under) topped her week and brought her to 15-under-par. The 201 total was eleven strokes better than the second place finisher, Leeyan Rose Peralta of California. Canada’s Isabella Portokalis secured third pace.

“I’ve had a rough month and coming to this tournament and shooting 60’s all three days was really amazing,” shared Zheng. “This is going to be a very memorable tournament. I never thought I could win an AJGA tournament, but I have.”

On the boys’ side of the draw it was a similar tale as Jacob Presutti of the Brampton Golf Club turned in a three-day total of 203 (-13) to win by five strokes in his fourth time playing in the AJGA/GJGA Championship. Presutti, who had five previous top ten finishes in AJGA events, set the pace for the week with opening rounds of 65 and 66 and never looked back. He cruised to an even par final day to earn his first AJGA title.

“This win means a lot because I’ve been playing AJGA for four years now and I’ve underachieved a lot, so it’s nice to finally get a win under my belt. Winning it in Canada is pretty special to me.”

Second place went to Californian Kevin Jiang while Mason Harder (Alberta) and Dominic Scalleta (Illinois) shared third.

The top local competitor was Conor Gaudet. The Cataraqui G&CC member posted a 1-over-par 217 for the week to share 18th place. He was coming off a second place finish at the 2018 CJGA Eastern Junior Championship presented by TaylorMade. This was his first time playing an AJGA event.

Girls’ Leaderboard

Boys’ Leaderboard