Brooke Henderson Previews Title Defense In Los Angeles

Brooke Henderson returns to the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California this week, the site last year of her 10th LPGA win.

While she withdrew due to illness last week in Hawaii, she looks fit and ready to go at the course where she posted -16 in 2021 to take the title at what is now called the DIO Implant LA Open.

Brooke will be paired with fellow Canadian Maddie Szeryk after a late withdrawal by Jessica Korda. A third Canadian, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, is also in the field.

Here is Brooke’s media session from Wednesday where she recounted her win last year and gave her thoughts on this week and the season ahead.

Defending champion @BrookeHenderson speaks live with the media ahead of the 2022 @lpga_la! https://t.co/FKnAcFb5kT — LPGA (@LPGA) April 20, 2022

