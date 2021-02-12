fbpx
The Preferred Lie Provides In-Depth Video Look at Black Bear Ridge

February 12, 2021 Scott MacLeod Course Profiles

We love seeing the abundance of golf courses in Ontario receive the attention they deserve.

In recent times the Black Bear Ridge Golf Course in Belleville, ON has earned much praise.

Plenty of golfers have made the journey to play the Brian Magee design, but there are many others who have not, or are seeking more detail.

The guys behind The Preferred Lie, a group of fine players and avid golf course fans with ties to the Bay of Quinte region, have released a short film on Black Bear Ridge that we think you’ll enjoy. So, we’re sharing it here.

It brings with it great visuals and course insight, spotlighting much of what the Black Bear Golf facility has to offer.

Be sure to give The Preferred Lie YouTube Channel a follow for more great content.

