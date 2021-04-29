The Preferred Lie: Canadian Classics – Episode 4, “Cataraqui”

We’re all about the golf family at Flagstick.com. It’s always a joy to find like-minded people who love the game of golf and all it brings with it. That’s why we have partnered with the team from The Preferred Lie to showcase some of their videography and short features on golf courses from a variety of regions.

Season One features eight episodes that shine a spotlight on “Canadian Classics.”

Episode #4 highlights a high-regarded design in the Limestone City, Kingston. Since 1917 the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club blessed the nearly shoreline of Lake Ontario and with the help of Stanley Thompson’s vision was shaped into a much-admired layout.

Be sure to give The Preferred Lie YouTube Channel a follow for more great content.

