2021 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship Returns To Spring Dates

The 2021 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship will return to the traditional Spring dates. The tournament, presented by TaylorMade Canada, and adidas Canada, will be conducted once again at the award-winning eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario.

The 2021 edition will play out on May 22 & 23, the Victoria Day long weekend in Ontario, as it has in years past.

Last year’s championship saw Robert Mustard (-9) earn a second overall title over a field of 120 players. There was a waiting list of more than 70 players to get in the tournament in 2020 so be sure to register as soon as possible.

Registration is now open at FlagstickOpen.com

