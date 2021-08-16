Flagstick Magazine – August 2021

One of the great things about a major Anniversary is being able to look back on previous years and reflect on the things that have happened. In the magazine business it can be very satisfying to see how far you have come from the very first released issue to the most recent one. From 1996 to now we have published so many different stories, profiles, reviews and features and still to this day one of the coolest features we have done, particularly on the instruction side of things, was the “Sport Talk” Instruction Feature by Kevin Haime back in June 2007. What made it so fun was not only the nature of the tip’s focus but the photo shoot and the process. When it came time to pick one feature instruction article from the past two and a half decades to feature in our 25th Anniversary Season it was a no brainer to re-create it.

As we continue to move through our 25th Anniversary Season we hope you enjoy how we have adapted this great feature into the digital world with a series of videos re-creating that very tip but with a NEW twist…Kevin’s son Jake jumps in to help with the tip and it turned out awesome. Enjoy this and all the great content in the latest edition of Flagstick Digital [Read It All Here]