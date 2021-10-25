Flagstick Magazine – Fall 2021

It may not be a wrap on the golf season just yet but as far as the regular publishing of the Digital Editions of Flagstick Magazine go…this is the last “Official” edition of 2021.

As the popularity of indoor golf and indoor lessons using technology continues to build we targeted some of the content at that very topic. Our feature article is about some cool gear that you can use during the cold and stormy months to stay prepared for the season that you wait for. Plus…Kevin Haime finished off the 25th Anniversary Tip Series with a look back at one of the more popular tips, focusing on Gears 3D Motion Capture and what some of the numbers really mean to you swing.

There is always a lot more then that too and don’t worry we are not done with Digital Editions for the year just yet. The Annual Gift Guide will return and maybe even a couple other special projects…stay tuned [Read Fall 2021 Here]