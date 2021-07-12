Flagstick Magazine – July 2021

It is tournament time golfers…we always enjoy this time of year. For us, when the tournament schedule heats up it gets crazy busy for us covering and reporting on events throughout the region and beyond. While the speed at which we report things has changed and more of the content from events are published to Flagstick.com and our social media channels immediately and regularly, Flagstick still ensures that some of the more major events get the exposure they deserve in the (digital) pages of Flagstick Magazine.

Of course, tournaments is not all of our content…Our feature article is on putters and boy has the putter market changed overs the years. We also take a look at some destinations across Canada in this issue’s Golf Travel feature plus another instalment of our 25th Anniversary Instruction Series with Kevin & Jake Haime.

We hope you enjoy! [Read It All Here]