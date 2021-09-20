Flagstick Magazine – September 2021

Well, the anniversary season continues and we are quite fortunate to have some really exciting things happening throughout the region this year.

One of those very big events has been the creation and announcement of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Hall Of Fame. We have been publishing inductees and announcements about the Hall of Fame all season long but in this edition our very own Joe McLean has compiled a detailed look at all of the inductees complete with stats, history, photos, and more. I think for those history buffs out there this will be one heck of a great read and for those who are new to golf in the region, you might just learn something interesting.

Don’t worry though there is more than just this feature to read…Kevin Haime is back with another flashback video tip from the 2011-2015 era of Flagstick, we travel to Northern Ireland for a different look at golf overseas, and Camelot’s Chris Chapman is the focal point of this edition’s profile. [Read It Here Today]