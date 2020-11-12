It’s Masters Week. Make Pimento Cheese Sandwiches at Home (Recipe)

It is almost unworldly to be in the environment of the Augusta National Golf Club and have the opportunity to peel back that green paper wrapper on a pimento cheese sandwich.

Personally, I’m not a fan of the famed item, I’ll stick to the BBQ Chicken, but for those wanting to try the trademark Masters sandwich, you can do so at home.

If you want to whip up batch for your Masters viewing party this week here is a popular recipe for the Pimento cheese mix. It comes from Southern Living.

Just spread it on good old white bread for the full Masters experience.

Pimento Cheese

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimento, drained. 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. 1 teaspoon finely grated onion. 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper. 1 cup chopped pecans. (leave these out for a more Masters-like version) 1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese. 1 (8-oz.) block sharp Cheddar cheese.

How to Make It

Make the mayo mixture. In a large bowl, stir together mayonnaise, diced pimento, Worcestershire sauce, grated onion, and ground red pepper until blended. Toast the pecans. Toasting brings out the rich flavor of the nuts. Preheat your oven to 350°. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through. (Stirring helps to ensure even browning.) Shred the cheese. Trust us–texture matters. Using the small side of a box grater, finely shred extra-sharp Cheddar cheese. Then use the large side of the grater to coarsely shred sharp Cheddar cheese. Fresh cheese makes a difference. Stir and enjoy. Add pecans and shredded cheeses to mayo mixture, stirring until blended. You can store it in the refrigerator up to 1 week. Serve with celery sticks and assorted crackers, or make a grilled pimento cheese sandwich in a skillet or panini press. (ed. Note: use plain white bread for the Augusta National version of the sandwich, untoasted)

