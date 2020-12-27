Editor’s Desk – Golf Opportunity Ahead

w/ Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

For many Canadian golfers this winter will feel longer than most. Travel, as we normally know it, has been impacted greatly by a worldwide pandemic. Sure, there is still the option to get to many places but this year, more than ever, Snowbirds will stay north and those of us used to breaking up the winter with a short dodge or two to warmer climates may be left sitting at home instead.

We could take all that in as a negative, but really, what’s the point in that. An opportunity actually exists there, if we are willing to take it on.

If you do manage to get away from the snowy north, for most that means playing more games – a continuation of the season. Fantastic, but if you’re among the many golfers who seek to get better each year, that may not be so positive. Playing helps but focussed training might be a better choice. Which is where the opportunity of this winter comes in.

If you sit back and think about all the things you wish you could have accomplished in your life if “you only had the time” then it’s time to break out your list. If getting better at golf is on that agenda and you’re staying close to home this winter, then it’s time to make your dreams come true.

Act fast though, the Spring lockdowns put extra pressure on the supplies you may need. Space, a hitting mat, and a net are the basics; achievable by most, while you can get as elaborate as a golf simulator built in your home. The choice is up to you, and your budget. Supplies alone could range from $500 to $60,000. Of course, you don’t necessarily have to build an indoor home practice space, more golf clubs than ever are building them for member use, so investigate that if there are no travel restrictions in your area.

That takes care of a place to keep active but that does not guarantee improvement. For that you have varying options, and thanks to technology, more than ever before.

There are plenty of golf coaches who now teach through the winter season, at facilities, or by other methods. You can see a pro for lessons in person, subscribe to an online group program, or even do one-on-one lessons via a digital interface. We’ve all gotten used to services like Zoom and FaceTime by now and plenty of pros are happy to work with you this way. Other tools like CoachNow provide communication and diagnostic tools where you can get feedback and guidance for improvement.

There is no denying that the current Covid pandemic complicates our lives but looking for the positives (including golf-related ones) can make it more bearable until we get in a better situation.

If anything like this in in your plans maybe considering asking for a related gift for the holiday season. Gift certificates for lessons, practice, or for items that you can use to work on your skills indoors would be useful, no?

So, think of the Winter ahead not as time to see your golf game regress, but progress. Hopefully, by the time Spring comes, you’ll be ready for your best golf season ever.

