Learn Proper Body Motion Using A Frisbee

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | This week our Feature Instruction centres around understanding what the correct body motion feels like. As with many of the tips that Kevin Haime provides, the use of non-traditional props can sometimes make things easier to understand. Kevin uses a frisbee to demonstrate how you can feel the correct body motion on your way to a better swing.
Have a watch and be sure to check out the Flagstick YouTube Channel for this and other awesome tips from the Kevin Haime Golf School