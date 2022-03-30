Learn Proper Body Motion Using A Frisbee

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | This week our Feature Instruction centres around understanding what the correct body motion feels like. As with many of the tips that Kevin Haime provides, the use of non-traditional props can sometimes make things easier to understand. Kevin uses a frisbee to demonstrate how you can feel the correct body motion on your way to a better swing.

Have a watch and be sure to check out the Flagstick YouTube Channel for this and other awesome tips from the Kevin Haime Golf School

