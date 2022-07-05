Lesson Tee With Kevin Haime – Improve Your Driver Swing With This Great Visual

The plane of the driver is generally shallower than with the iron. Many golfers get too steep with the driver, creating conditions where it is hard to have good path and face control.

Understanding the concept can help you improve your driver performance. Kevin and Jake Haime illustrate the differences in this video.

Enjoy this golf tip from the Kevin Haime Golf School and be sure to subscribe to this channel to ensure you get all of the latest Lesson Tee tips each week.

Flagstick Golf YouTube Channel

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

