Eliminating “bursts” in your putting stroke is helpful to have better contact, face angle, and path. Kevin shows you a quick and simple way to smooth out your stroke.

Have a watch and be sure to check out the Flagstick YouTube Channel for this and other awesome tips from the Kevin Haime Golf School

