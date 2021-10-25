Feature: Gearing Up For Indoor Golf Training

For those of you who play seasonal golf in Canada, a sad time of year has arrived. As outdoor golf dwindles many of you will be looking ahead to the off-season and the possibility of improving your skills. To do so many will be looking for gear that they can use to improve various aspects of their game.

With the pandemic forcing more people to spend extra time at home in the last year and a half, more golfers than ever are setting up practice stations of some kind in their home. With that and a boost in the numbers of golfers, the golf training business is exploding.

With that in mind we thought we would dig into the subject and find some products that you can consider for the long, dark days ahead.

“We get more questions that ever from people about what they can do to keep on top of their golf game through the winter,” shared one PGA of Canada professional. “It’s great to see and I’m glad they recognized that doing something in the off-season will help them be ready for when the outdoor season comes around again.”

Body Training

Efficient body movement and doing at speed is what many golfers chase and the off-season is the best time to take on this task. During the season most golfers are too obsessed with their score as the barometer for improvement when they need to turn their attention to other metrics to quantify success. Speed training tools and lower body movement training devices are a great investment in your path to success.

SuperSpeed Golf

One of the stalwarts of the speed training segment of the golf industry. SuperSpeed comes in various configurations for different levels of players and comes with a array of overspeed training protocols to get you off your couch and building your clubhead speed in a meaningful way.

www.superspeedgolf.ca

SuperSpeed

The Force Pedal

Simple; effective. Exactly what you want from a golf training aid and the Force Pedal delivers. With the increasing awareness of how the lower body helps golfers both create power make their pivot, The Force Pedal shows golfers how and when to apply pressure movement in their feet.

www.theforcepedal.com / www.superspeedgolf.ca

The Force Pedal

The Stack System

One of the latest tools on the market designed to help users develop their clubhead speed, with some of the finest minds in golf engineering and biomechanics behind it. The Stack includes a highly engineered training club and 5 CNC milled Stack weights that enables 30 unique weight combinations from 0g to 300g, which are easily adjusted with a threaded fastener. The Stack includes a dual-purpose weight case, which stores easily in your golf bag and doubles as a phone stand during training sessions.

www.thestacksystem.com

The Stack System

Short Game

Even if you do not have space to make a full golf swing, it takes very little room to work on your short game. A slim space in a hallway or basement is more than enough to work on your putting, ands maybe even chipping (mind the hardwood, please). Here are some tools you may want to consider.

Eyeline Golf Putting Mirror

The Classic Eyeline Putting Mirror has been around for more than a decade and a half now and has often been imitated. The design is large enough to help you check on various alignment aspects, including your eyeline, putter face and your shoulders. You can add tees to make gate drills to check your start lines. It is durables and comes with a travel bag.

www.eyelinegolf.com

Eyeline Golf Putting Mirror

Putt-Out Pressure Trainer

This portable practice tool from England demands precision and has gained massive popularity in short time. It’s different than past putting cup trainers used for indoors in that you must have a very precise speed and line to get your golf ball to hold in the small groove that is the target. Excessive speed will also result in a putt returning to you at the length it would normally roll past the whole to help you dial in your touch.

www.puttout.golf

Putt-Out Pressure Trainer

Putt-Out Pro Gates

Getting you putts on a proper starting line is a essential skill for any golfer. It’s easy to practice outdoors by creating a gate with tees or using pre-made models but that convenience is lessened indoors. Not so now thanks to Putt-Out Pro Gates that can be used indoors or outside. Varied sizing (50mm, 60mm, 70mm) allows you to shrink your target to sharpen your skills.

www.puttout.golf

Putt-Out Pro Gates

Well Putt Mat

This French company is producing some of the best putting mats in the market. Offered in a variety of lengths and width with green speeds ranging from 8 feet to 12 feet on the stimpmeter. Specialized models also show putting stroke arc and custom models are also offered so you can add your own personal touches.

www.wellputt.com

Well Putt Mat

Full Swing

Sure, having an indoor space to swing a golf club is very much a luxury, but a growing number of Canadians are making space for it in their homes. Some will go with a full out golf simulator, some will put up a net, and others will just make some swings in a spot in the garage of basement. Whatever your option or choice, there are tools that can enhance the experience. Here are a few:

Divot Board

It does not change your swing mechanics, but the Divot Bord is highly useful in providing feedback on some key elements of an iron swing. The biggest of these is giving a better idea of where the low point in your golf swing is, ideally after the ball in an iron swing. Very portable, you can use it on a variety if surfaces, outdoors, and indoors. While the Board is rated to last for thousands of swings, replacement strike pads are available.

www.divotboard.com

Divot Board

Foresight Sports GC3

The latest launch monitor from Foresight Sports spans the gap between personal and enterprise models. It will still take a good budget to acquire one but has great capabilities as the core of an accurate and fun home golf simulator or outdoor feedback device when the season comes around again.

www.foresightsports.com

Foresight Sports GC3

Dr. Scholl’s Spray Powder

Centred contact with the golf ball on the face of the club is a key fundamental to getting the more power and accuracy from your game. When working indoors many do not have a high-priced device like a Foresight GCQuad or Trackman4 to help them see where they are striking the ball. In steps the Dr. Scholl’s Spray Powder for less than $10. Simple do a light application to the club face, hit a ball, and you have instant feedback.

Dr. Scholl’s Spray Powder

Garmin R10

A recent addition to the marketplace that shows great potential as a personal launch monitor. This has a ton of parameters, many more than other launch monitors in the sub-$1000 category. It also features the ability to integrate with E6 Connect software (no included) to expand it into a golf simulator.

www.garmin.com

Garmin R10

JEF Foam Practice Balls

Want to chip or swing in your home but you can’t do so with a regulation golf ball? There are options and the JEF Foam Practice balls are a perfect one. They come is a full bucket and have enough mass that you can feel them on the clubhead, but they won’t do damage to your walls. Perfect for kids and even for a chipping “course” throughout the house.

JEF Foam Practice Balls

Live View Pro

Whether you are hitting a golf ball or not, swing the motion you are making only enhances the feeling you have during your swings. Sure, you can set up a cell phone or a tablet but having a camera dedicated solely to your golf is convenient to have. The Live View Pro provides the greatest option that many other devices lack, the ability to watch your motion in real-time. It’s lightweight and works wirelessly with your viewing device.

www.liveviewsports.com / www.superspeedgolf.ca

Live View Pro

Net Return V2 Golf

Last winter, during the lockdown, it was near impossible to buy a golf hitting net. The demand has lessened slightly but get your orders in early. Many people bought whatever they could find last year and ended up regretting their choices. If you are willing to pay a little more but want a hitting net that will last, consider the products from Net Return. They are dependable, high quality, and you won’t fear hitting a ball through the net and doing damage to your home.

Net Return

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor

Not everyone has a massive budget for a launch monitor, nor is looking for a large array of metrics. The PRGR Portable Launch monitor will meet the needs of many golfers, for under (CAD) $300. It is Doppler-radar based and parameters it provides include swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, total distance, and smash factor. It’s simple to set up and use, indoors our outdoors, and might be the right accompaniment for your indoor net setup.

www.superspeedgolf.ca

www.thenetreturn.com

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor