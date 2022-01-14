Canadian Classics (Season 2): Episode 5 – “The Comeback” (Sagebrush) by The Preferred Lie

The new series of short films was from our friends at The Preferred Lie continues with Episode 5.

What is it like to build Canada’s Best New Golf Course, see it climb into the top 10 in the country, and then close down soon after? What was the original inspiration for Sagebrush, and how has it evolved? How did superintendent Neil Pilon bring the Zokol, Whitman, and Suny-designed masterpiece back from the dead? The Preferred Lie visited Sagebrush during its soft re-opening in July 2021 to learn about the club’s difficult past and exciting future.

Since filming, Sagebrush has announced plans to open a 16-hole, 600 yard short course dubbed “Double 8 Ranch” during the 2022 season. Keen viewers will spot its future location just left of the 7th fairway. Check out the announcement on Instagram here.

This episode features Richard Zokol (Sagebrush Co-Founder & PGA Tour Alumni), Armen Suny (Sagebrush Co-Designer), Keith Cutten (Whitman, Axland & Cutten Golf), Jeff Mingay (Sagebrush Project Manager), Neil Pilon (Head Superintendent), Mark Strong (General Manager), Randy Smith (Head Professional), Duncan Melville (TPL Panelist), and Steve Wright (TPL Panelist).

